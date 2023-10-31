What's new

Pmln Backed Shahzad Shaukat Emerges Victorious in Supreme Bar Council Association Elections

In a closely watched election, Shehzad Shaukat, representing the Asma Jahangir Group(PMLN BACKED), emerged victorious in the annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) by securing a total of 1,703 votes, making his victory a clear mandate from the legal community.

Preliminary results indicate that Shahzad Shaukat’s support was widespread, with significant votes coming in from various regions including Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu, Multan, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Hyderabad, and Peshawar. However, in the cities of Quetta and Karachi, Abdul Quddus, a candidate from the Hamid Khan Group, led the race.

As the final results become clearer, it is evident that Shehzad Shaukat has emerged triumphant in the contest for the presidency of the SCBA. The runner-up, Abdul Quddus, who represented the Hamid Khan Group, secured a respectable 1,242 votes.
 
Look at the IQ of these people,,,,instead, they talk about reforming the judicial system and providing quick and honest justice ...they talk about making Nawaz PM....... kia quam ha yeahh ???????

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE ...chacha ji ...aaayy ki makhol ayyy ....
 

