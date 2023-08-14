What's new

PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt harassed by PTI supporters in London

PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt harassed by PTI supporters in London | The Express Tribune

Ex-MPA says PTI supporters ‘threw bottles, hurled abuses at her in presence of her son’
An incident of harassment has come to light in London, involving former member of the Punjab Assembly and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Hina Parvez Butt. The incident, captured on video, has rapidly spread across social media platforms.

In her message on Twitter along with the video of the incident on Monday, Butt expressed her concerns over the behaviour of individuals affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. She lamented that their actions had reached an alarming extent, culminating in a physical attack against her in front of her son in London.


“Uncivilised and ill-mannered people associated with PTI have stooped so low that they assaulted, threw bottles and hurled abuses at me in the presence of my son in London,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

The former member of the Punjab Assembly further expressed gratitude for the lessons in patience and civility instilled by her leader, Nawaz Sharif. She vowed never to forsake these values.


The video footage, now circulating on various social networking sites, has attracted commentary from both her political supporters and critics.


Later, taking to Twitter, she congratulated the nation on 76th Independence Anniversary

Ps: Bakri kehdia
 
Pretty much same behavior she does in Pakistan

She should stay in Pakistan where she has police under pay roll of she cant take it
 
One thing is certain, these haramis will have very difficult time enjoying their time in western countries. Haram ka paisa Middle East and Pakistan may lagana peray ga
 
As expected, the khooni liberal brigade are jumping up and down at some verbal insults.

But when females are imprisoned in harsh conditions under fake charges, or when their homes are raided and all belongings smashed to pieces, and valuables looted, it's utter silence.

Whether it's Bajwa, or this bakhri Butt, they'll feel the wrath of Pakistani's when the fascist security umbrella they're used to isn't there.
 

