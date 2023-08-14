PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt harassed by PTI supporters in London | The Express Tribune Ex-MPA says PTI supporters ‘threw bottles, hurled abuses at her in presence of her son’

An incident of harassment has come to light in London, involving former member of the Punjab Assembly and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Hina Parvez Butt. The incident, captured on video, has rapidly spread across social media platforms.In her message on Twitter along with the video of the incident on Monday, Butt expressed her concerns over the behaviour of individuals affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. She lamented that their actions had reached an alarming extent, culminating in a physical attack against her in front of her son in London."Uncivilised and ill-mannered people associated with PTI have stooped so low that they assaulted, threw bottles and hurled abuses at me in the presence of my son in London," she wrote on her Twitter handle.The former member of the Punjab Assembly further expressed gratitude for the lessons in patience and civility instilled by her leader, Nawaz Sharif. She vowed never to forsake these values.The video footage, now circulating on various social networking sites, has attracted commentary from both her political supporters and critics.Later, taking to Twitter, she congratulated the nation on 76th Independence Anniversary