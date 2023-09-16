What's new

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,598
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1694886392815.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has launched a tirade against Pakistan People’s Party, saying that the PPP’s performance has always been “zero”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader said that Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP has nothing else than a slogan – Bhutto Zinda Hai [Bhutto is alive].

Comparing the performances, Hanif Abbasi said that the PML-N has given motorways to this country, ended loadshedding, unemployment and terrorism.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing differences between the two parties — which were part of the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition in the Centre — mainly on elections.

Meanwhile, Shazia Marri – responding to Abbasi’s criticism – said that PPP wants a level playing field while the PML-N wants crutches.

“We don’t think it is fair to respond to such statements,” she said, adding that they can tolerate criticism on themselves but not on their leadership, especially Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.
arynews.tv

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has launched a tirade against Pakistan People’s Party, saying that the PPP’s
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Last edited:

PPP leaders scold PML-N’s Saad Rafique​


PPP leaders scold PML N’s Saad Rafique

PPP Flag. File
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders took a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday.
PPP leader Hassan Murtaza bashed Mr Rafique in line with the latter’s statement of forming an alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
"The PML-N would have been finished if former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari had not supported the PML-N," Mr Murtaza added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan took a dig at the PML-N, saying, "Punjab once was the stronghold of the PML-N. But now it is history."
Faisal Karim Kundi said, "If you [Saad Rafique] are eying to make an alliance in Sindh, then we [PPP] will also make our way to Punjab."
Sharjeel Memon reacted to Mr Rafique’s statement, saying, "We are ready to welcome the PML-N."
– Hanif Abbasi slams PPP –
PML-N senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the PPP.
"We have never said to contest elections together with the PPP. The PPP has nothing to do with the exception of chanting the slogan Bhutto Zinda Hai!"
Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr Abbasi said, "The CPEC was about to be completed when Nawaz was the country’s premier."
Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Mr Abbasi asserted, "PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the country’s premier for the fourth time." He urged the party workers to get ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country.
Mr Abbasi recalled the contributions made during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. Mr Abbasi said, "During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, electricity was generated up to 10,000 megawatt (MW)."
He made it clear to ask the PML-N about the performance between 2013 and 2018. "Don’t ask about the performance of the 16 months during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). "
www.samaa.tv

PPP leaders scold PML-N’s Saad Rafique

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders took a swipe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday.
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 954085
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has launched a tirade against Pakistan People’s Party, saying that the PPP’s performance has always been “zero”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader said that Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP has nothing else than a slogan – Bhutto Zinda Hai [Bhutto is alive].

Comparing the performances, Hanif Abbasi said that the PML-N has given motorways to this country, ended loadshedding, unemployment and terrorism.

The statement comes against the backdrop of growing differences between the two parties — which were part of the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition in the Centre — mainly on elections.

Meanwhile, Shazia Marri – responding to Abbasi’s criticism – said that PPP wants a level playing field while the PML-N wants crutches.

“We don’t think it is fair to respond to such statements,” she said, adding that they can tolerate criticism on themselves but not on their leadership, especially Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.
arynews.tv

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has launched a tirade against Pakistan People’s Party, saying that the PPP’s
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...

The guy to the left of Hanif Abbasi, wth is he rocking on his head? Looks like the tale of a skunk. 🦨
 
Topi drama has started after enjoying 16 months in bed together.

What's next Fool? Shahbaz will say he will drag Zardari through the streets
if people vote for him. lol
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After meeting Nawaz Sharif in London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no split in PML-N
Replies
9
Views
355
El Sidd
El Sidd
HAIDER
PML-N proposes Dar as interim PM, but PPP disagrees
Replies
6
Views
218
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
HAIDER
PPP, PML-N ‘agree’ on caretakers’ names, power-sharing formula
2
Replies
15
Views
507
Neelo
Neelo
muhammadhafeezmalik
Balochistan braces for political upheaval as BAP leaders eye PML-N switch
Replies
7
Views
180
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'No political differences with PML-N': Bilawal
Replies
7
Views
249
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom