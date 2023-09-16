PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP

PPP leaders scold PML-N’s Saad Rafique​

PPP Flag. FilePPP leader Hassan Murtaza bashed Mr Rafique in line with the latter’s statement of forming an alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)."The PML-N would have been finished if former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari had not supported the PML-N," Mr Murtaza added.Nadeem Afzal Chan took a dig at the PML-N, saying, "Punjab once was the stronghold of the PML-N. But now it is history."Faisal Karim Kundi said, "If you [Saad Rafique] are eying to make an alliance in Sindh, then we [PPP] will also make our way to Punjab."Sharjeel Memon reacted to Mr Rafique’s statement, saying, "We are ready to welcome the PML-N."PML-N senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the PPP."We have never said to contest elections together with the PPP. The PPP has nothing to do with the exception of chanting the slogan Bhutto Zinda Hai!"Speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Mr Abbasi said, "The CPEC was about to be completed when Nawaz was the country’s premier."Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Mr Abbasi asserted, "PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the country’s premier for the fourth time." He urged the party workers to get ready to welcome Nawaz Sharif to the country.Mr Abbasi recalled the contributions made during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif. Mr Abbasi said, "During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, electricity was generated up to 10,000 megawatt (MW)."He made it clear to ask the PML-N about the performance between 2013 and 2018. "Don’t ask about the performance of the 16 months during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). "