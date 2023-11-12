What's new

'PML-N's entire focus is on Sindh,' says Saad Rafique

Ayaz Sadiq says PML-N to also ensure peace in Balochistan, like it did in Karachi
1699815370720.png

  • PML-N to meet MQM-P in Bahadurabad today.
  • Saad Rafique says PML-N to encourage talks.
  • "Karachi hasn't recieved attention for decades."
KARACHI: As Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to meet other parties for potential alliance ahead of the February 8 elections, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that their focus was now entirely on Sindh.

Speaking during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, Rafique said: "This time our entire focus is on Sindh."

The PML-N politician — flanked by fellow party leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Kheel Das Kohistani, Ali Akbar Gujjar, Nihal Hashmi and Bashir Memon — expressed concern regarding the frustration in the province's rural areas.

The politicians are visiting Karachi to meet with different political groups in their bid to form a strong coalition in Sindh, where the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) maintains a stronghold.

The PML-N leaders are also set to meet with leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) at the party's headquarters in Bahadurabad today at 4:30pm.

Commenting on improving the state and infrastructure in Karachi during their meeting with MQM-P, Rafique said that the city has not received attention for decades.

"Karachi and the local government system will be discussed in the meeting. We will also have a discussion on how to make local governments effective," he said, lamenting that the city was "ruined" under a "well-thought-out plan".

"It was already decided with JUI-F and MQM-P that we will fight the election together," Rafique added.

The former federal minister also said his party, under the leadership of supremo Nawaz Sharif, will keep political differences aside and encourage talks.

"Social relationships should not be broken, relationships should be maintained," he said criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for "dirtying politics".

The politician said that the atmosphere after February 8 would be encouraging towards talks. "Maligning anyone is not included in the PML-N's agenda."

Sadiq, who was also present during the press conference, said the PML-N has had good relations with all parties. "We will meet the parties with whom we can have a political coalition."

Sadiq told the journalists that the PML-N supremo will visit Balochistan on November 14 for election campaigning.

"Just like we established peace in Karachi, we will also ensure it in Balochistan. On the occasion of his visit, some people will join the PML-N," Sadiq said, hinting at his party's coalitions in the western province.

Commenting on opposing statements coming from different political parties, such as the PPP, Rafique said: "Politicians talk when the election is near. Ours do it too."

The former minister insisted that no single party or institution can improve the country. "The Charter of Democracy should go beyond two parties and include all parties. There should now be a Charter of Economy."
