PML-N will use 'special software' to track attendee numbers during Nawaz reception rally

PML-N will use 'special software' to track attendee numbers during Nawaz reception rally​

Sanaullah says every leader will provide names and cellphone numbers of those he will bring along

RAMEEZ KHAN
September 29, 2023


former prime minister nawaz sharif addressing a press conference in london on march 31 2023 screengrab


Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressing a press conference in London on March 31, 2023. SCREENGRAB

LAHORE: To ensure a sizable presence at Nawaz Sharif’s reception rally on Oct 21, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has asked party leaders to submit a list of names and cellphone numbers of those who they will bring along on that day, claiming that they will track these numbers to verify if they had indeed taken part in the gathering.

As the PML-N wants to mark the start of its election campaign on Oct 21, nothing is being left to chance and assurance.

According to the provincial president, the party will via their cellphones keep a track of these people to see if they indeed were present at the rally.

He has claimed that the party will use special software for the purpose.

Sanaullah while addressing local leaders, the former interior minister said that the party will restart its journey on Oct 21, and those who will not play their part in taking that fresh start can go their separate ways.

“All the leaders will submit the names of at least 500 people, along with their numbers and the number of vehicles on which they will be transported to Lahore.”

He said these details will be verified by the party office. “Some say this has never happened, but we will have to do it if we want to bring numbers as per party expectations.”

Sanaullah said, “We will restart the journey on Oct 21 … those who don’t play their part to take that start can go their merry way.”


