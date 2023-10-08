What's new

PML-N will form next government in Sindh, claims Zubair Umar(LOL)

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,796
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696777883380.png

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the next provincial government in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Matiari here, the PML-N senior leader said that Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore on October 21 and the entire Sindh will reach Punjab’s provincial capital to welcome the PML-N supremo.

“PML-N will give tough time to Sindh in upcoming general elections and will form next government,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo, president and other senior leadership would visit Sindh for the election campaign.

“PPP has ruined Sindh in the past 15 years,” Zubair Umar said, adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif can proudly claim to turn Karachi into Lahore but when Bilawal says to turn Lahore into Karachi people will take it as a joke.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan PM Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21.

The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.

The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.
arynews.tv

PML-N will form next government in Sindh, claims Zubair Umar

MATIARI: Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the next provincial government in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Former FIA DG Bashir Memon joins PML-N
Replies
0
Views
81
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif(LOL)
Replies
2
Views
204
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif not returning under any deal: PML-N
2
Replies
19
Views
390
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
HAIDER
Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N .......LOLLLLLLLLLLLL
Replies
1
Views
195
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Establishment accepts Nawaz's narrative, backs off from politics: PML-N
Replies
1
Views
83
Samlee
Samlee

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom