PML-N will form next government in Sindh, claims Zubair Umar(LOL)

PML-N will form next government in Sindh, claims Zubair Umar MATIARI: Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form the next provincial government in

Addressing a workers’ convention in Matiari here, the PML-N senior leader said that Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore on October 21 and the entire Sindh will reach Punjab’s provincial capital to welcome the PML-N supremo.“PML-N will give tough time to Sindh in upcoming general elections and will form next government,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo, president and other senior leadership would visit Sindh for the election campaign.“PPP has ruined Sindh in the past 15 years,” Zubair Umar said, adding that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif can proudly claim to turn Karachi into Lahore but when Bilawal says to turn Lahore into Karachi people will take it as a joke.It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan PM Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21.The former premier is embattled in various cases, including the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Hill Metal and the Flagship references, had left for London in Dec 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks.The sources said the former premier will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. Elder Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and on the same day, he will leave for Lahore.