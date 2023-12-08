Emphasises ground impact in polls; electables, former lawmakers join PML-N Click to expand...

PML-N wary of PTI’s social media dominance "The PTI invested in social media over the last 15 years, and we lagged behind," says PML-N leader Saad Rafique.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is wary of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dominance on social media platforms, but it asserts that it may not have an impact on the polls, which will be contested on the ground.“The PTI invested in social media over the last 15 years, and we lagged behind. What is happening in cyberspace is not on the streets. The elections will be held on the ground, and we are prepared for it,” PML-N leader Saad Rafique told reporters on Thursday.A day earlier, PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar had talked about “lethal propaganda” of the PTI on social media regarding the popularity of PTI supremo Imran Khan and unpopularity of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.Some other leaders also frequently discuss the PTI’s dominance on social media. In recent months, PML-N has heavily invested in social media, even hiring a significant number of journalists to counter the PTI onslaught in cyberspace.Mr Rafique further said the elections should be held on time, noting that the Senate polls were due in the coming March. He said that the economy would stabilise once the new government took over after the elections.On seat adjustments with Jehangir Khan Tareen’s Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, he said, “No decision has been taken yet in this regard.”More join PML-NSome so-called electables and former lawmakers from Jhang and other parts of the province on Thursday joined the PML-N.They include M. Asif Mauvia, Babar Sial, Mehr Aslam Bharwana, Sheikh Younas, Khalid Sargana, Khalid Ghani, Ameer Abbas Sial, Sheikh Yaqoob, and Faisal Hayat Jeevana.They called on PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and announced their joining the party.PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah held a presser along with them. Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Mazari also announced formally joining the PML-N.Mr Sanaullah said although the PTI had made Gohar Ali Khan its chairman, he should not be allowed to field the May 9 suspects in polls.He said that Mr Gohar should separate the May 9 suspects from his party and let them face prosecution.“The PTI wants to take along the May 9 suspects to contest the polls, which will never happen,” he said.Mr Sanaullah said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wanted to make the 18th Amendment issue an election slogan. He suggested that additions could be made to the 18th Amendment.