PML-N wary of PTI's social media dominance

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Sep 26, 2018
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is wary of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dominance on social media platforms, but it asserts that it may not have an impact on the polls, which will be contested on the ground.

“The PTI invested in social media over the last 15 years, and we lagged behind. What is happening in cyberspace is not on the streets. The elections will be held on the ground, and we are prepared for it,” PML-N leader Saad Rafique told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, PML-N deputy secretary general Attaullah Tarar had talked about “lethal propaganda” of the PTI on social media regarding the popularity of PTI supremo Imran Khan and unpopularity of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

Some other leaders also frequently discuss the PTI’s dominance on social media. In recent months, PML-N has heavily invested in social media, even hiring a significant number of journalists to counter the PTI onslaught in cyberspace.

Emphasises ground impact in polls; electables, former lawmakers join PML-N
Mr Rafique further said the elections should be held on time, noting that the Senate polls were due in the coming March. He said that the economy would stabilise once the new government took over after the elections.

On seat adjustments with Jehangir Khan Tareen’s Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, he said, “No decision has been taken yet in this regard.”

More join PML-N

Some so-called electables and former lawmakers from Jhang and other parts of the province on Thursday joined the PML-N.

They include M. Asif Mauvia, Babar Sial, Mehr Aslam Bharwana, Sheikh Younas, Khalid Sargana, Khalid Ghani, Ameer Abbas Sial, Sheikh Yaqoob, and Faisal Hayat Jeevana.

They called on PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and announced their joining the party.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah held a presser along with them. Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Dost Mazari also announced formally joining the PML-N.

Mr Sanaullah said although the PTI had made Gohar Ali Khan its chairman, he should not be allowed to field the May 9 suspects in polls.

He said that Mr Gohar should separate the May 9 suspects from his party and let them face prosecution.

“The PTI wants to take along the May 9 suspects to contest the polls, which will never happen,” he said.

Mr Sanaullah said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari wanted to make the 18th Amendment issue an election slogan. He suggested that additions could be made to the 18th Amendment.
PML-N wary of PTI's social media dominance

"The PTI invested in social media over the last 15 years, and we lagged behind," says PML-N leader Saad Rafique.

www.dawn.com
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Some other leaders also frequently discuss the PTI’s dominance on social media. In recent months, PML-N has heavily invested in social media, even hiring a significant number of journalists to counter the PTI onslaught in cyberspace.
The only meaningful comment in this whole article.

Confirmation that the media touts we all despise and know of have been bought and paid off by the N-League to run their baseless and desperate propaganda.

Another day where the rotten fascism of the 'London Laadla-Khaki' project is exposed.
 
well PTI is finished…

The only rule in Pakistan right now is that either you appreciate PML-N or you go to jail
 
Hyde said:
well PTI is finished…
I think that's stretching it slightly with all due respect. The conventions taking place in KP over the past 2 weeks and today aren't reflective of a finished party.

Yes, they have huge obstacles via the Double-J tag team of the Junta & Judiciary, but suppressing such a large and widespread national voice won't be easy.
 
DGMO said:
I think that's stretching it slightly with all due respect. The conventions taking place in KP over the past 2 weeks and today aren't reflective of a finished party.

Yes, they have huge obstacles via the Double-J tag team of the Junta & Judiciary, but suppressing such a large and widespread national voice won't be easy.
PTI will rise again in 2028.. but by that time IK will be in his late 70s or early 80s if still alive.. leaders like Muhammad Ali “something” will be vying for PM seat
 

