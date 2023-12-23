What's new

PML-N ‘unwilling' for seat adjustment with IPP in key constituencies

PML-N is not ready to make adjustments on the seats where its top leaders will contest elections, say sources
1703360287069.png

  • Maryam, Aleem Khan to face off in NA-119 (Lahore-III) poll.
  • PML-N can form an electoral alliance on NA-117 (Lahore-I).
  • Shehbaz reportedly wants MQM’s favour for NA-242 Karachi seat.
LAHORE: Talks between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) on the electoral alliance have reached an impasse as the former is not eager to make an alliance on a multitude of its seats, The News reported quoting sources as saying.
The sources said the IPP had called for adjustment on 50 provincial assembly seats and 26 National Assembly seats as the talks between the two political parties continue without making any major breakthrough.
The PML-N was not ready to make an alliance on the seats where its top leaders will contest, said the sources. They said the party was not willing to make an alliance on tons of other seats as well.
The question of alliance with the IPP was also raised in a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board.
Maryam Nawaz and Aleem Khan will face each other in the election for NA-119 (Lahore-III), sources said. NA-119 is a stronghold of the PML-N as it won the seat back-to-back in 2013 and 2018 elections.
The PML-N can form an electoral alliance on NA-117 (Lahore-I) for Abdul Aleem Khan and NA-127 can be considered for Aun Chaudhry, it was learnt. It can also go for an alliance on the Lodhran seat for Jahangir Tareen.
On the other hand, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is not ready to give the NA-242 Karachi seat to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N president is likely to visit Karachi for talks with the MQM on the matter among other things.
