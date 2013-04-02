PML-N Political Desk

What's new

Denied ticket, female political worker attempts suicide

A frustrated female political worker made a failed self-immolation attempt at the Quetta Press Club on Tuesday after her party, the Pakistan Muslim League  Nawaz, disallowed her from contesting the coming election on a PML-N ticket.

I am poor therefore I was not given the party ticket, said Sakina Mengal, who claims she has been an active member of the PML-N for last fifteen years.

Mengal was denied ticket for a reserved seat for women by the partys provincial chapter.
The political worker was addressing a press conference along with around two dozen other PML-N activists, chanting slogans against PML-N Balochistan Chief Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and others, when she attempted to set herself on fire.

Committing suicide is the result of violation of merit in terms of distribution of tickets, Mengal told Dawn.com.

As the activist threw petrol on her clothes, her husband set them on fire.

However, journalists present at the press conference intervened and stopped herself from causing physical damage.

Quetta police later took Mengal into custody.

mentality check...
 
Tiger Awan said:
nice. all trolling post to be posted here :lol:
you can always come up with something good that pmln is doing during elections, infact they have done some good things but cannot seem to promote it....

here is a starter:

here is a starter:

388634_10151331505561766_180716174_n.jpg


&#1604;&#1575;&#1729;&#1608;&#1585; (&#1582;&#1576;&#1585;&#1606;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585;) &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711; (&#1606;) &#1705;&#1746; &#1587;&#1585;&#1576;&#1585;&#1575;&#1729; &#1605;&#1740;&#1575;&#1722; &#1606;&#1608;&#1575;&#1586; &#1588;&#1585;&#1740;&#1601;
&#1606;&#1746; &#1576;&#1729;&#1575;&#1608;&#1604;&#1662;&#1608;&#1585; &#1705;&#1740; &#1594;&#1585;&#1740;&#1576; &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711;&#1740; &#1705;&#1575;&#1585;&#1705;&#1606; &#1581;&#1587;&#1740;&#1606;&#1729; &#1705;&#1608; &#1662;&#1606;&#1580;&#1575;&#1576; &#1575;&#1587;&#1605;&#1576;&#1604;&#1740; &#1705;&#1740; &#1582;&#1608;&#1575;&#1578;&#1740;&#1606; &#1705;&#1740; &#1605;&#1582;&#1589;&#1608;&#1589; &#1606;&#1588;&#1587;&#1578; &#1705;&#1575; &#1657;&#1705;&#1657; &#1583;&#1746; &#1705;&#1585; &#1601;&#1729;&#1585;&#1587;&#1578; &#1605;&#1740;&#1722; &#1588;&#1575;&#1605;&#1604; &#1705;&#1585; &#1604;&#1740;&#1575;
 
Promote it infront of ppl who spread lies and even think Hamza is Pmln Punjab President ...... i will try .......
 
Tiger Awan said:
Promote it infront of ppl who spread lies and even think Hamza is Pmln Punjab President ...... i will try .......
if I have wrong information, do always correct me. I am open to truth. but dont pun because you are in no position for it as you support ****
 
Leader said:
if I have wrong information, do always correct me. I am open to truth. but dont pun because you are in no position for it as you support haram khors.
lol Twice I corrected it but you came with same Hamza Pmln Punjab President yesterday "do correct me" lol
 
Leader said:
you can always come up with something good that pmln is doing during elections, infact they have done some good things but cannot seem to promote it....

here is a starter:

here is a starter:

388634_10151331505561766_180716174_n.jpg


&#1604;&#1575;&#1729;&#1608;&#1585; (&#1582;&#1576;&#1585;&#1606;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585;) &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711; (&#1606;) &#1705;&#1746; &#1587;&#1585;&#1576;&#1585;&#1575;&#1729; &#1605;&#1740;&#1575;&#1722; &#1606;&#1608;&#1575;&#1586; &#1588;&#1585;&#1740;&#1601;
&#1606;&#1746; &#1576;&#1729;&#1575;&#1608;&#1604;&#1662;&#1608;&#1585; &#1705;&#1740; &#1594;&#1585;&#1740;&#1576; &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711;&#1740; &#1705;&#1575;&#1585;&#1705;&#1606; &#1581;&#1587;&#1740;&#1606;&#1729; &#1705;&#1608; &#1662;&#1606;&#1580;&#1575;&#1576; &#1575;&#1587;&#1605;&#1576;&#1604;&#1740; &#1705;&#1740; &#1582;&#1608;&#1575;&#1578;&#1740;&#1606; &#1705;&#1740; &#1605;&#1582;&#1589;&#1608;&#1589; &#1606;&#1588;&#1587;&#1578; &#1705;&#1575; &#1657;&#1705;&#1657; &#1583;&#1746; &#1705;&#1585; &#1601;&#1729;&#1585;&#1587;&#1578; &#1605;&#1740;&#1722; &#1588;&#1575;&#1605;&#1604; &#1705;&#1585; &#1604;&#1740;&#1575;
Click to expand...



After 27 years of Sacrifice for NOORA LEAGUE finally this lady got the Ticket :angel:
 

