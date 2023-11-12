PML-N has always come to power through rigging: Sharjeel Memon PML-N has always come to power through rigging: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon has said PMLN has always come to power through rigging and with whichever party the PMLN make an alliance, the PPP will make a clean sweep in the upcoming election.He was addressing a press conference om Sunday.He said the PPP had built up houses for the poor people of urban and rural population of Sindh and the people who had been ruling the Punjab had never built up even proper hospital facilities for the people.How many houses had the PMLN built for the people who could not afford, he questioned?“Incapable people were imposed on the country in the 2018 and we do not want to repeat the same mistake in 2024. The PMLN had always remembered the people of Sindh during the election years,” he added.He was of the view the PML-N always came to power through rigging which was a bitter truth but the PPP wanted to move forward.With whichever party the PMLN make an alliance, it does not make any difference, the PPP will make a clean sweep in the election 2024.