PML-N gearing up to make Nawaz Sharif's return historic Party leaders say only Nawaz Sharif can alleviate economic sufferings of the masses

Welcoming the announcement of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, a crucial meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, held under the chairmanship of party’s chief organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, affirmed Thursday that the three-time prime minister would pull the country out of the crises it was in.The meeting, which took stock of the preparations and arrangements being made to welcome party head Mian Nawaz Sharif, warned the nation to beware of the tricksters, liars, fraudsters and the propaganda run by Toshakhana thieves.The participants of the meeting, including former members of the National and Provincial assemblies and party ticket holders, were of the considered view that only Nawaz Sharif could offset the dark clouds of economic woes, inflation and unemployment blanketing the country.In their fiery speeches, the PML-N leaders asserted that only Nawaz Sharif could alleviate the economic sufferings of the masses, arguing that he was the only one who delivered on his promises.They said that the people of Punjab - once considered the power bastion of the PML-N – were waiting anxiously to accord a rousing welcome to their friend.The speakers also observed that in the past leaders and workers of the PML-N were penalised for their selfless service to the nation. “The people of Pakistan, especially those living in the Punjab and Lahore, are still bearing the brunt of the very sentence handed down to Mian Nawaz Sharif.”The participants of the meeting paid tribute to the struggle of Nawaz Sharif and his companions, and averred to advance towards achievement of the goal of public development and progress with the same passion and vigour.During the meeting, the attendants presented proposals and ideas to make the moment of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan historic.It may be mentioned here that PML-N head Mian Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan on October 21.