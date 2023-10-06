PML-N gains strength with addition of three ex-MPAs of PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Three former parliamentarians belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday joined the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with their supporters.
The MPAs announced their decision during a meeting with former minister Saira Afzal Tarar in Kohlu Tarar.
The former MPAs who quit the PTI include Intisar Bhatti, Ahsan Ansar Bhatti and Nighat Intisar Bhatti. Former ticket holder Aoun Intisar Bhatti also parted ways with the PTI.
Saira welcomed them in party and said ex-premier Nawaz Sharif would be given a historic reception on October 21.
dunyanews.tv