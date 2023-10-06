What's new

PML-N gains strength with addition of three ex-MPAs of PTI

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,779
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696585610505.png

Three former parliamentarians belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday joined the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along with their supporters.

The MPAs announced their decision during a meeting with former minister Saira Afzal Tarar in Kohlu Tarar.

The former MPAs who quit the PTI include Intisar Bhatti, Ahsan Ansar Bhatti and Nighat Intisar Bhatti. Former ticket holder Aoun Intisar Bhatti also parted ways with the PTI.

Saira welcomed them in party and said ex-premier Nawaz Sharif would be given a historic reception on October 21.
dunyanews.tv

PML-N gains strength with addition of three ex-MPAs of PTI

The MPAs announced their decision during a meeting with former minister Saira Afzal Tarar
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N faces challenges in hosting grand event for Nawaz
Replies
2
Views
165
omaromar
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
26 former MPAs turn to PML-Q after exit from PTI
Replies
6
Views
390
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
HAIDER
Former opposition leader Raja Riaz officially joins PML-N .......LOLLLLLLLLLLLL
Replies
1
Views
187
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chief no more 'honest and righteous,' PML-N reacts to Toshakhana verdict
2
Replies
18
Views
518
shanipisces2002
S
undercover JIX
Fawad seeks action against Rana, Tarar for ‘geofencing PTI MPAs’
Replies
2
Views
439
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom