Pm vist to france and IMf package

Sep 20, 2015
3,680
-1
Pakistan
Spain
Did macron help shabaz shrif?
Why imran khan was so difficult for France to handel?
IMG-20230630-WA0000.jpg
 
nahtanbob said:
Why was Macron so difficult for Imran Khan to handle ?
This problem started after insult to Prophet Mohammad PBUH) in French newspapers. When he ordered to put cartoons pictures of prophet Muhammad(PBUH) ON France government's buildings. TLP a party which is basically controlled by some gernerals and this pmln government. they started buring government buildings in Pakistan and putted a pressure on government to kick out French embassidor from Pakistan. France invited Imran khan he did not go to France. Second French were supplying weapons to india. Jet and many other technology which cases more problems between him and Imran khan
 
at the end of the day Pakistani leaders and nation as a whole have to decide what their priorities are. France's supply of 36 Rafale aircraft is a limited sale of advanced combat aircraft to India. Macron does not put anything in a French newspaper. Why pick a fight with him over what a French newspaper does. As a leader you need to pick your priorities wisely.
 
nahtanbob said:
No he ordered when cartoonist got killed. I was in France we saw with eyes. He ordered to put pictures on government buildings.
 
Probably the only PM in the world who did a 2 hour long chest thumping press conference on getting 3 Billion USD IMF loan. A loan which has yet to come, and still needs to be finalized.
We as a country have reached new low.
 
Cash GK said:
No, he did not order anything of that sort. He did back the drawing of caricatures of the prophet Muhamed and would not back down from that position.Check this out.

www.theguardian.com

France urges end to boycott of French goods as Macron defends Muhammad cartoons

Calls for boycott of French goods after president’s remarks at tribute to murdered teacher Samuel Paty
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
nahtanbob said:
What do you expect him to do ? Rollover when you kill one of his citizens in his own country
He putted his muslim population in danger. His action created great rift between his Christian and Muslim population. He allowed to hurted 1.3 billion Muslims around the world
 
Cash GK said:
He is head of France. He defends his French citizens. No powerful state gives a f**k about what people in other countries think. Try telling Trump, Putin, Xi or Modi.

At the end of the day Pakistani leaders have to calculate their national interests and figure out which battles are worth fighting
 
