PM Shehbaz Accuses Imran Of Using Proxies To Threaten Army Chief

PM Shehbaz reaffirms that nation and political parties will foil any plot to undermine the dignity of the army
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came under fire from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday for starting a “vile, sinister, and malicious” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.
PM Shehbaz criticized the PTI chief on Twitter, stating that he had been exposed.
“Imran Khan is still waging a disgusting, evil, and vicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. He stated on the microblogging website, “His tactic of utilizing proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been thoroughly exposed.
The failure of a carefully planned attack on the national symbols led to the previous prime minister urgently trying to force his way back into power, according to PM Shehbaz Sharif.
He said that the PTI chief is unaware that “his politics of intimidation, violence, and hatred are no longer appropriate.”
He is only exposing himself by engaging in such abhorrent behavior, which is fundamentally defined by prioritizing his own interests (such as a power grab) over everyone else, PM Shehbaz said.
He reaffirmed that the Pakistani people and political parties fully support Army Chief Gen. Munir and the armed forces and would foil any plot to undermine the standing, dignity, and integrity of the Pakistan Army.
