What's new

PM Shehbaz Accuses Imran Of Using Proxies To Threaten Army Chief

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,830
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

PM Shehbaz reaffirms that nation and political parties will foil any plot to undermine the dignity of the army​

1688923778205.png

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan came under fire from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday for starting a “vile, sinister, and malicious” campaign against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

PM Shehbaz criticized the PTI chief on Twitter, stating that he had been exposed.

Imran Khan is still waging a disgusting, evil, and vicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. He stated on the microblogging website, “His tactic of utilizing proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been thoroughly exposed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677937397592629250

The failure of a carefully planned attack on the national symbols led to the previous prime minister urgently trying to force his way back into power, according to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the PTI chief is unaware that “his politics of intimidation, violence, and hatred are no longer appropriate.”

He is only exposing himself by engaging in such abhorrent behavior, which is fundamentally defined by prioritizing his own interests (such as a power grab) over everyone else, PM Shehbaz said.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistani people and political parties fully support Army Chief Gen. Munir and the armed forces and would foil any plot to undermine the standing, dignity, and integrity of the Pakistan Army.
www.thefridaytimes.com

PM Shehbaz Accuses Imran Of Using Proxies To Threaten Army Chief

PTI Chairman Imran Khan came under fire from PM Shehbaz for starting a "malicious" campaign against Army Chief General Asim Munir.
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
www.geo.tv

PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan for launching ‘malicious’ campaign against army chief

Trick of using proxies to threaten COAS Asim Munir of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed, says PM
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Shehbaz condemns ‘social media campaign’ against army chief
Replies
6
Views
46
Neelo
Neelo
HAIDER
‘Intolerable’: PM Shehbaz strongly condemns ‘foreign-funded’ campaign against army, COAS abroad
Replies
1
Views
223
uhuru
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Asim showed Imran proof of his wife's corruption in 2019: Shehbaz
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
F.O.X
F.O.X
ghazi52
‘Are military officers above the law?’: Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz over criticism
Replies
6
Views
257
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM wishes nation on Eid ul Adha, spends day with soldiers in Parachinar
Replies
3
Views
68
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom