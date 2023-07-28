What's new

PM reaches UAE on day-long visit, offers condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed over brother’s death

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,067
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1690566298206.png

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a one-day visit where he met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to console the death of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister conveyed profound sympathies and condolences of the Pakistani leadership, government and people to the president of the UAE on his brother’s demise, which were received with “great warmth” by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

After the meeting, PM Shehbaz tweeted that the “deceased was a great friend of Pakistan. His demise is certainly a big loss for the Al Nahyan family.

“We, in Pakistan, share the grief and sorrow of our Emirati brothers and sisters and pray for the peace of the departed soul.”

The UAE Presidential Court had announced Sheikh Saeed’s death in an obituary notice published by state news agency WAM on Thursday. It also said that a three-day mourning period would be observed, with flags flown at half-mast across the country, from July 27 to July 29.

According to Khaleej Times, Sheikh Saeed was laid to rest at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon. The report said Sheikh Saeed was born in 1965 in Al Ain and was appointed the ruler’s representative in Abu Dhabi in June 2010.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and special assistant to the premier Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

The were received by Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE and senior UAE officials upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi today, according to a tweet by the PML-N.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also said that he was deeply saddened by the death of Sheikh Saeed.
www.dawn.com

PM reaches UAE on day-long visit, offers condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed over brother’s death

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and SAPM Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.
www.dawn.com
 
So he gone over there to polish the sheikh tiny balls. Next showbaz will need tooth pick to get out, the sheikh's pubic hair out of his teeth.
 

Similar threads

P
India Ties up With UAE to Settle Trade in Rupees
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
1K
VkdIndian
VkdIndian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Turkiye’s Erdogan condoles with PM Shehbaz over Greece boat tragedy
Replies
0
Views
198
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Protest_again
UAE President's Surprise Special Gesture, Receives PM Modi at Abu Dhabi Airport
Replies
0
Views
531
Protest_again
Protest_again
muhammadhafeezmalik
UAE rolls over existing $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional $1bn
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Jango
Jango
Mirzali Khan
Showbaaz asks UAE to FACILITATE talks on KASHMIR
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
118
Views
6K
MirageBlue
MirageBlue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom