What's new

PM of Vietnam went to Embraer headquarters

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,562
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1695637926702.png


1695637836782.png


Francisco Carlos Neto, CEO of Embraer, and Prime minister Pham Minh Chinh (Nhat Bac)

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, who is visiting Brazil, was at Embraer’s headquartersin São José dos Campos on September 23. The Vietnamese leader was received by the CEO of Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto, who took a tour of the company’s facilities, where its commercial jets are manufactured.

Pham Minh Chinh requested that the Brazilian company invest in joint projects in Vietnam to improve the country’s aviation infrastructure.

Gomes Neto stated that the country is a market with great potential for Embraer aircraft due to its short-range flight network.

Eye on aircraft orders in Vietnam​

Currently, only Bamboo Airways operates Embraer jets, five E190s that originally flew on China Southern Airlines and were leased in 2021. The airline also had five E195s, but returned them years ago.

Embraer has made a very significant sales effort in Southeast Asia, where it recently obtained orders from Scoot (Singapore) and SKS Airways (Malaysia).

Bamboo E190 (Bamboo)

The company has carried out demonstrations in Vietnam with its E2 jets and is competing with Airbus for a potential order from Vietnam Airlines, which aims to replace its ATR turboprops.

The country’s air transport market is dominated by three carriers: state-owned Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways and low-cost VietJet and most of the aircraft used by them are from the A320 family.

www.airdatanews.com

Prime Minister of Vietnam went to Embraer headquarters and visited the Madagascar Airlines E190-E2 - Air Data News

Pham Minh Chinh was at the manufacturer’s facilities in Brazil and called on the company to invest in the modernization of aviation in the country, which currently has five E190 jets in operation
www.airdatanews.com www.airdatanews.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
Meta wants metaverse equipment made in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
86
Viet
Viet
Viet
SpaceX eyes $500mln investment in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
66
Viet
Viet
Viet
Following Japan, Embraer E195-E2 Tech Lion visits Vietnam and arrives in India
Replies
0
Views
458
Viet
Viet
Viet
US chip giant Synopsys to help Vietnam develop semiconductor industry
Replies
1
Views
77
Haldorss
Haldorss
Viet
Vietnam Airlines Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAXs
Replies
0
Views
98
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom