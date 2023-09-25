PM of Vietnam went to Embraer headquarters

Viet
Francisco Carlos Neto, CEO of Embraer, and Prime minister Pham Minh Chinh (Nhat Bac)
The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, who is visiting Brazil, was at Embraer’s headquartersin São José dos Campos on September 23. The Vietnamese leader was received by the CEO of Embraer, Francisco Gomes Neto, who took a tour of the company’s facilities, where its commercial jets are manufactured.
Pham Minh Chinh requested that the Brazilian company invest in joint projects in Vietnam to improve the country’s aviation infrastructure.
Gomes Neto stated that the country is a market with great potential for Embraer aircraft due to its short-range flight network.
Eye on aircraft orders in VietnamCurrently, only Bamboo Airways operates Embraer jets, five E190s that originally flew on China Southern Airlines and were leased in 2021. The airline also had five E195s, but returned them years ago.
Embraer has made a very significant sales effort in Southeast Asia, where it recently obtained orders from Scoot (Singapore) and SKS Airways (Malaysia).
Bamboo E190 (Bamboo)
The company has carried out demonstrations in Vietnam with its E2 jets and is competing with Airbus for a potential order from Vietnam Airlines, which aims to replace its ATR turboprops.
The country’s air transport market is dominated by three carriers: state-owned Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways and low-cost VietJet and most of the aircraft used by them are from the A320 family.
