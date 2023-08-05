PM Modi’s historic initiative for Indian Railways on Aug 6! These railway stations to be transformed into vibrant ‘City Centres’- All details here

PM to lay foundation stone of 508 railway stations tomorrow The PM will address the event through videoconferencing. The Railways has arranged physical functions at 508 stations, signifying the launch of the mammoth exercise. Railway officials said this is the largest foundation stone-laying ceremony ever.

In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. The event will be conducted via video conferencing and the ceremony will take place at 11:00 am IST.This monumental project is expected to be the largest foundation stone-laying exercise ever undertaken, with railway stations spread across 27 states and Union territories.These stations will be transformed into vibrant ‘City Centres,’ integrating both sides of the city for improved connectivity. The holistic vision behind this integrated approach aims at fostering overall urban development centered around the railway station.The selected 508 stations span across 27 states and union territories, with a significant focus on states such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with 55 stations each, Bihar with 49 stations, Maharashtra with 44 stations, West Bengal with 37 stations, and several others in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka.The redevelopment project will revolutionize the passenger experience by offering modern amenities and well-designed traffic circulation. The integration of various transportation modes will further enhance connectivity.Additionally, passengers will benefit from clear and helpful signage for guidance.Furthermore, the design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture, adding a touch of uniqueness and pride to each station.This redevelopment endeavor represents a significant step towards creating a world-class railway infrastructure that caters to the needs of the people while preserving the essence of India’s diverse cultural heritage.