PM Modi to dedicate newly constructed Parliament building to nation on May 28

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
7,190
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India
PM Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28. LS Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi on May 18 and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

The construction of the new Parliament building is complete now, and the new building symbolises the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The present building of the Parliament was inaugurated in 1927, is now going to be almost 100 years old, and lacks convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new Parliament building Consequently.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.

 
The new building looks good. I’m wondering what will happen to the old one now. Are we gonna ground it and make something in its place.
 

Kuru said:
The new building looks good. I’m wondering what will happen to the old one now. Are we gonna ground it and make something in its place.
Click to expand...
Hope not, it is an iconic structure. Think I read something about converting it into a museum.. it'd work well as a theatre or a speaking space like an auditorium, they could even screen movies (documentaries about the place itself, Indian history etc) or something and make a buck off of it by throwing it open to the public.
 

