PM Kishida Announces Japan Will Acquire 400 Tomahawk Missiles From US The missiles, to be deployed on Aegis-equipped destroyers, will add to Japan’s counterstrike capability.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced plans to bulk-order 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States in fiscal year 2023, starting in April, as part of his government’s plan to bolster the counterstrike capability of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).The announcement came as a surprise to many because the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in Tokyo usually does not officially disclose the number of missiles held or acquired by the JSDF.“The number of missiles and unit prices held by the SDF has not been published in order not to reveal the warfighting sustainability of the SDF,” Kishida said at a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in Tokyo on February 27.“But we have decided to announce it this time because the public is very interested in Tomahawk [missiles], and the United States will also announce the maximum amount of [Tomahawk] missiles to be sold to Japan as part of [explanatory] process for the U.S. Congress,” Kishida explained.Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu said at a regular press conference on February 14 that the MoD will make a blanket contract with Raytheon Technologies Corp to acquire Tomahawks through the U.S. government’s foreign military sales program during the next financial year.The MoD secured 211.3 billion yen ($1.55 billion) to procure U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles. The MoD said it will deploy the Tomahawks in fiscal year 2026-27. Tokyo is expected to acquire the latest model Tomahawk Block V to be equipped onto Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Aegis-equipped destroyers.According to Janes Weapons: Naval, the Tomahawk has a range of between 550 and 2,500 kilometers, depending on the variant. This gives Japan the range to strike adversaries in the region. The most recent versions of the missile – designated Block IV – are integrated with a datalink to enable the switching of targets while in flight and are capable of loitering for “prolonged duration,” according to Janes.The Block V variant also provides the entry point for two additional sub-variants: the Block Va variant, which adds a seeker kit to enable the prosecution of moving maritime targets, and the Block Vb variant, which introduces a new multi-effects lethal package in place of the existing unitary warhead, according to Janes. It is still unclear which variant Japan will buy at this stage.