PM Hasina urges world leaders to stop Israel-Palestine war, save women and children​

Israeli tanks and military vehicles take position near Israel`s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 14, 2023. Photo: ReutersPublish : 17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PMUpdate : 17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for ending all wars, including the latest one between Israel and Palestine.“We do not want these wars. As a mother–not as a woman politician or prime minister–I will urge world leaders to just stop these wars," she said while addressing a program after inaugurating the newly constructed 12-storey Joyeeta Tower in Dhanmondi."Stop these games of weapons and arms race as these cause most sufferings for women and children,” she said.The prime minister said everyone is witnessing the rattle of wars across the globe right now.“Earlier Ukrine-Russia war, now Israel attacked Palestine, and Israel has already grabbed more than half of the Palestine,” she said.She mentioned that her family members and she had a bad experience of war and killings.“During the Liberation War we were under the captivity of the occupying forces, and after August 15, 1975, we saw the brutality of a refugee life,” she said.Earlier, the prime minister went to the Dhanmondi 27 and unveiled the inauguration plaque of Joyeeta Tower and also opened the Jamdani Gallery and Joyeeta Market Place there.