PM Hasina holds bilateral meetings with four presidents​

BSS, JohannesburgFri Aug 25, 2023 01:16 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 25, 2023 01:24 AM14SharesSheikh Hasina and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photo: BSSSheikh Hasina and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Photo: BSSPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday held bilateral meetings with heads of the state of four countries on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.The bilateral meetings between Sheikh Hasina and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Tanzania Dr Saima Sulluhu and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi were held at Sandton Convention Centre.During the meetings, the premier called for larger investment from the countries and put emphasis on enhancement of bilateral and trade relations for mutual benefits.A meeting was also held between Bangladesh premier and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Vana Rousseff at the same venue.The prime minister arrived in Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit on August 22 at the invitation of the Current Chair of BRICS and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.On the sidelines of the BRICS Plus Dialogue, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo earlier exchanged pleasantries with Bangladesh premier.United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Vice-President of Uganda, Deputy Prime Minister of South Africa, Russian Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia also exchanged pleasantries with Sheikh Hasina.The premier also joined a photo session with the heads of the state and government who arrived in Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.After wrapping up her four-day visit in South Africa, the prime minister will depart Johannesburg for home on August 26 and is expected to arrive in Dhaka on August 27 morning.