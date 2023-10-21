What's new

Plundered Chinese treasures must return home, western powers are the greatest thieves in the human history

western powers are the greatest thieves in the human history

Plundered Chinese treasures must return home
By Global Times

Published: Sep 04, 2023 08:35 PM

Editor's note: The astonishing theft of around 2,000 artifacts from the British Museum has drawn international attention and sparked outrage. This scandal surrounding the "missing, stolen and damaged" cultural relics has led to strong protests from various countries, demanding the return of their national treasures.

While the British Museum proudly displays over 23,000 Chinese artifacts, most of which were obtained through improper channels, even dirty and sinful means, questions loom over their acquisition history and the larger issue of repatriation. Beyond criticisms of its role as a "professional institution" in "safeguarding" cultural heritage, a more pressing question emerges: how many artifacts in Western museums, including the British Museum, do not rightfully belong there? When will these displaced treasures find their way home?

You should edit title to say Anglosaxons, as they are primary, up to today (including Iraq)
 
It's long overdue to get those stolen and looted Chinese treasures back from those shameless thieves.
 

