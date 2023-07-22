What's new

Planning to purchase a new car for brother "Which car is better" - Budget only 8 INR lacs

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 4, 2019
Messages
4,677
Reaction score
-39
Country
India
Location
India
HI Folks,

Especially to Indian friends, I am not good once come to CAR and technical perspective. I am confused about buying a new one for my house.

Could you please suggest which car is good for a small city, once purchased, I will send it to Indore

1690025672419.png

1690025699436.png



1690025735789.png

www.carwale.com

Page 2 - Best Cars Under 8 Lakh in India| Top Cars Below 8 Lakh

Page 2 - Looking to buy a car under 8 lakh? Here is the complete list. Check out price, images, specifications & reviews of cars under 8 lakh.
www.carwale.com www.carwale.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Replies
4
Views
108
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Apple CarPlay: Everything you need to know [available now in 600 car models]
Replies
0
Views
618
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
It was his birthday’: Muslim lynched over beef in western India
Replies
6
Views
130
iamnobody
iamnobody
beijingwalker
The US Hasn’t Noticed That China-Made Cars Are Taking Over the World
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
B
Hyundai cars now made in Bangladesh
Replies
4
Views
796
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom