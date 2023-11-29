PLA military exercises on the China-Myanmar border. PLAN friendly visit to Myanmar.

GreatHanWarrior
at the same time. Chinese police wanted for arrest four major warlords in Myanmar. And all members of the warlord family.
PLAN
Chinese navy visits Myanmar in 'show of friendship'
BEIJING - Chinese warships are visiting Myanmar, highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries' militaries amid recent clashes in border regions that threaten to complicate relations.
www.bangkokpost.com
