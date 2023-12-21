What's new

PILDAT report reveals 37% youth turnout in 2018 general elections

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
18,227
12
32,802
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Political figures urge fair election implementation at youth participation forum
1703188899116.png

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency, (PILDAT) has released a comprehensive report shedding light on the involvement of young voters in Pakistan’s electoral process.

Highlighting the significance of this demographic, the report revealed that during the 2018 general elections, 37% of the youth exercised their voting rights, marking a significant increase from the average turnout of 31% in the last eight elections.

At the report’s launching ceremony, various political figures voiced their concerns and suggestions. Pakistan PTI Senator Ali Zafar raised allegations regarding the implementation of free and fair election principles, stating that these standards aren’t being upheld.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnanullah expressed concerns about certain political factions engaging in negative propaganda that impacts the youth's perception.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar emphasized urgent measures, including the restoration of student unions in universities and the allocation of special seats for youth. Babar highlighted the importance of making identity cards for one crore women, asserting that failure to address this issue might deter the participation of both women and youth in future elections, potentially tarnishing the electoral process.

The speakers unanimously stressed the need to create an equitable and fair environment for all political parties participating in the upcoming general elections. Additionally, they underlined the importance of local bodies in fortifying the democratic structure of the nation.

Bilal Gilani, the Executive Director of Gallup Pakistan, proposed exploring alternatives to the ID card requirement for voting, citing examples from other countries where different forms of identification are accepted. He suggested promoting the use of postal ballots as a potential strategy to bolster voter turnout.
www.samaa.tv

PILDAT Report Highlights Youth Vote Rise While Politicians Discuss Concerns and Solutions

Pakistan's Youth Vote Gains Traction: Report Finds Increased Turnout Amid Calls for Fair Elections and Women's Inclusion
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N never given level playing field in elections: Ishaq Dar
Replies
13
Views
400
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
Where Will the PTI Vote Bank Go if They Boycott or are Not Allowed to Participate in the Coming General Elections
Replies
9
Views
467
Silicon0000
Silicon0000
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Will not contest general elections, confirms PML-N's Abbasi
Replies
0
Views
158
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP ready to hold elections by Oct 11 if assemblies dissolved by Aug 12
Replies
1
Views
155
IceCold
IceCold
HAIDER
Pakistan election commission accused of changing voting map to favour ex-PM
Replies
0
Views
171
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom