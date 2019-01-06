Pictures from Punjab.

Established in 1872, Lahore Zoo is one of the largest zoos in South Asia. Today the zoo houses a collection of about 1380 animals of 136 species. Just beside Lahore Zoo, is, Jinnah Park and Quaid-e-Azam library that are also popular attractions of Lahore.
Rohtas Fort:
Rohtas Fort, also called Qila Rohtas, is situated in the famous province of Pakistan, Punjab. it is very near Jhelum Valley, This beautiful Rohtas Fort was built by Pashtun King Sher Shah Suri.
This is the place for those who love to see the historical places the architecture of this Rohtas Fort is amazing. tourist love to visit this place. In 2018 the visit of this Rohtas fort is exponentially increased people love to visit this beautiful historical fort.