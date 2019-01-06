What's new

Pictures from Punjab.

Aerial view of SD High School, Bahawalpur

44079464_2225443601021378_4817094753503936512_o.jpg



Aerial view of Satluj

44032509_2224880851077653_8490633805655179264_n.jpg



Brightlands Hotel,Murree


f3db79601d4126a1dca93881e564ce5d.jpg



Cholistan !!

45137765_2235259933373078_5971449535942098944_n.jpg




Chakwal..

48374912_514205142422477_6746786592813219840_o.jpg




Greater iqbal park Lahore ka fizai nazara .

40653925_701363813556931_3898587577455738880_n.jpg
 
Soon Valley Lakes
A-lake-in-Soon-Valley.jpg



12224321196_7eb972739c_b.jpg



6389799035_589337b678.jpg


Lahore Zoo

Established in 1872, Lahore Zoo is one of the largest zoos in South Asia. Today the zoo houses a collection of about 1380 animals of 136 species. Just beside Lahore Zoo, is, Jinnah Park and Quaid-e-Azam library that are also popular attractions of Lahore.

lahore%2Bzoo.jpg


Rohtas Fort:

Rohtas Fort, also called Qila Rohtas, is situated in the famous province of Pakistan, Punjab. it is very near Jhelum Valley, This beautiful Rohtas Fort was built by Pashtun King Sher Shah Suri.

This is the place for those who love to see the historical places the architecture of this Rohtas Fort is amazing. tourist love to visit this place. In 2018 the visit of this Rohtas fort is exponentially increased people love to visit this beautiful historical fort.


512px-2_Rohtas_Fort_by_Hassan.jpg
 
Punjab High Court

IMG_7329.jpg





Samadhi of Ranjit Singh, Lahore-Punjab,

1200px-Tomb_of_Ranjit_Singh%2C_Lahore.jpg



Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Lahore-Punjab,

323-Sacred+Heart+Cathedral+Church,+Lahore-Punjab,+Pakistan.jpg


Jain temple
aa1ba9b6c1e1fc73f06d4f8d6a1f4e65_M.jpg
 
Clock Tower Faisalabad

Photo credit: Noman Ilahi

54519553_1813754348729309_7195764443664351232_n.jpg


Lahore

17021661_1034550513316367_3261754368586202034_n.jpg




17022392_1034023570035728_1425871857440534310_n.jpg



Lahore fort

16938674_1031825570255528_3693280665895021221_n.jpg


47326447_730488830643766_4935350317152731136_n.jpg


@WebMaster kindly make as sticky thread.
 
A masjid in Katchery Bazar Faisalabad

Picture Sami Arshad


55504326_2478933362152133_2275153131421564928_n.jpg
 
Shahi Daal, Shahi Paratha At Mian Gee Burhan Hotel, G. T Road Near Burhan, Hassan Abdal

54515555_2480308888681247_4003274145415561216_o.jpg



54433970_2480308958681240_7456807032587288576_n.jpg


Murree

55549714_2473197119392424_2869053486761246720_n.jpg


Rohtas Fort Jhelum

53625575_2472871826091620_7989032353341112320_n.jpg


Station chowk Faisalabad
Pc : Maqsood


53081108_2464003000311836_1961019871932186624_n.jpg




Panj Bridge, tehsil Jaranwala


53552259_2461308233914646_698660650708107264_n.jpg


Jamia Mosque Wah Cantt
1-3-2019

53199763_2460736030638533_9153911291713159168_o.jpg
 

