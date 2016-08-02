Pictures from cities -- Swat

Swat is a valley and a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. It is the upper valley of the Swat River. The capital of Swat is Saidu Sharif, but the main town in Swat Valley is Mingora. Swat was a princely state which was dissolved in 1969 and became a district of N.W.F.P (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). It is a very popular tourist resort and also called “the Switzerland of Pakistan”.Swat’s tourist attractions are Swat Museum (with collection of Gandhara sculptures), Malam Jabba, Miandan, Madyan, Bahrain, Kalam, Usho Valley, Ultror Valley, Gabral Valley, Mahundan Valley, Pari (Khapiro) Lake, Kundol Lake, Bashigram Lake, Spin Khore (White Stream) Lake, and Daral Lake,.PTDC Motel during snow. Unfortunately the building stands destroyed, although one can still ski in the area.Pic taken by Asad Hakeem from ‘Mountain Inn’ enroute Malam Jabba.Pic taken by Asad Hakeem from ‘Mountain Inn’ enroute Malam Jabba..Kalam town, elevation 6,800 feet (2,000 m), is a tehsil HQ of Swat District. Its route is from Mingora to Khwaza Khela, Madyan, Behrain and then Kalam. It is located 29 km from Behrain, 100 km from Mingora and 270 km from Islamabad. In Kalam, the Ushu and Utrot Rivers join to form the Swat River. The metalled road ends at Kalam and shingle road leads to the Ushu and Utrot Valleys. From Matiltan one gets a breath-taking view of the snow-capped Mount Falaksir, 19,415 feet (5,918 m) high, and another unnamed peak 20,000 feet (6,096 m) high.Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.Gabral Valley is situated at a distance of 20 km from Kalam and 5 km from Utror proper. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb............