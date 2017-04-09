What's new

Pictures from cities -- Chitral Region

Kumrat Valley

17620396_1593296947382450_7057509109449029745_o.jpg




Laram Top, Lower Dir

17155997_10155124977256983_8331213175315795582_n.jpg


Kalash Valley, Chitral

17264544_10155124984521983_2358024703762847883_n.jpg



Qaqlasht Meadows, Chitral

17800390_1595000580545420_744972707177548710_n.jpg



Laram Top, Lower Dir

17309244_10155127836306983_5844407409702711002_n.jpg
 
Jahaz Banda Meadows, Kumrat Valley, Dir

16938583_10155074007201983_8543472878566374722_n.jpg




Jahaz Banda Meadows, Dir

16865121_10155078857801983_8337522852051876672_n.jpg




Kumrat Valley

16996431_10155078866906983_7831942392778516224_n.jpg



Darul Eman Mosque, Thal Valley, Upper Dir

17632020_1590246074354204_114599233478281450_o.jpg



Panjkora River, Kumrat Valley, Dir

17796581_286320611802310_1860352427153839764_n.jpg



Jahaz Banda Meadows, Dir

17626359_1592367874142024_5408064275756764241_n.jpg
 
Bashkar Gol Lake - Chitral Valley, Pakistan

Travelling Details:
The trek is 22.5 km long (one way) and takes around 11 hrs to reach the lake. The starting point is a village called Sor Laspur which is at foot of Shandur Top on Chitral side. Porters are available from Sor Laspur village.

18301545_1158836540887167_6638274869061405927_n.png



Shyok River, Khaplu, Skardu,

18341771_1158836314220523_3856496936328308202_n.png



Burzil Pass (13800 feet).

18402816_1158835600887261_4712832979539415942_n.png
 
Just a correction: Dir is not a part of Chitral, but a neighboring district. See map:

fata-map-frontier-regions-agencies-1.gif


You should maybe change title of thread to Dir and Chitral :)

And another little correction: You have added a picture of Shyok River, Khaplu, Skardu. It is actually situated in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Anyway you are doing a fabulous job. Love your pictures. Keep posting :)
 
Climbing Tirch Mir, Chitral

17458183_10155179183881983_5987800337971518207_n.jpg


Chitral Valley

18527308_1642594519119359_7049386212603476170_o.jpg
 
Shandur Polo Festival likely to kick off from July 21


l_210541_091749_print.jpg


PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to get his nod for holding the three-day annual mega Shandur Polo Festival from July 21 to 23.

This was announced in a meeting held with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan in the chair, said an official statement on Tuesday.Abdul Munim Khan said that the Shandur Polo Festival would be organised in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large numbers this year.

He issued directives to the concerned departments to take steps for the renovation of polo ground, water supply, transport, holding meetings with stakeholders and provision of other facilities to the participating teams, fans and tourists.The special assistant said that the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral teams would participate in the mega annual event.

“This year the festival would be unique as the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would be provided an opportunity to showcase their products besides polo game, traditional music and dances and adventurous activities in the gala,” he added. In addition to setting up camping village, stalls would be established to highlight and promote the artworks of local artists of Chitral and Gilgit and skilled people.

The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral.
 

