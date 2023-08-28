PIA seeks Rs23b bailout from government

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sought yet another bailout package worth Rs23 billion from the government to remain afloat

– a demand that the interim set-up has not accepted yet and instead asked the national carrier’s management to prepare a viable restructuring plan.The PIA management met with caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar this week and sought financing of Rs23 billion, according to people familiar with the discussions.However, they added that the airline could not immediately win the bailout package.The PIA is the country’s highest public sector loss-making entity and successive governments have been doling out money from the budget to keep it afloat.Yet, there is no plan to install a professional management and the affairs of the PIA are handed over to air force officers, who do not have experience in running commercial airlines.The PIA management informed the caretaker finance minister in the meeting that there was a financing gap of Rs23 billion.However, the finance ministry asked it to arrange Rs13 billion funds from the banks against the available space of annual sovereign guarantees limit.In the last fiscal year, the government had increased the limit of the sovereign guarantees to over Rs263 billion for taking more loans to maintain a steady position.In case, the PIA fails to service its debt, the banks have the option of cashing these sovereign guarantees.The ministry further told the national carrier that the rest of the Rs10 billion should also be arranged from the banks.The PIA sought the finance minister’s intervention to acquire loans from the banks, as its balance sheet did not support more borrowings.During the first three months of this year, there was a phenomenal increase of 170% in the PIA’s quarterly losses that jumped to Rs36.8 billion, according to its balance sheet.The airlines’ cumulative losses have increased to Rs686.7 billion. Its current liabilities are Rs369 billion higher than its assets.The finance minister instructed the airline to present a restructuring and privatisation plan to the federal cabinet.The previous government had amended the PIA Act towards its fag end aimed at allowing the sale of its majority shares and transfer of management control to private buyers.In 2016, parliament placed restrictions on the sale of more than 49% shares and management transfer -- a move that blocked the PIA’s privatisation process.Sources said the finance minister asked the airline to prepare a viable business plan, which should also reflect the management’s own efforts instead of just relying on the federal government’s handouts.