Petrol Prices should be less than Rs 50/Litre | All Energy & Gas Prices Must be Reduced

When oil prices have gone into negative $40, I wonder what the incompetent so called leaders of Pakistan are doing? Let's see - price gouging, thinking how can I make some money out of this, how can I steal money from people, how can I plunder more, who should I bribe to get all this oil imported without paying any tax, how can i fool the idiotic masses more, etc. And then, "Oh damn, it is prayer time, I have to pray" because I have to show people that I pray, look at me, I am so nice, so good that I pray.



These are the fraudsters that are in-charge of this country from top to bottom, all the way from PM to a freaking police constable; same applies to the Military, they are no saints.



If there was sincere leadership in-charge, they would have grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and would have filled up this country with cheap oil left, right and centre, knowing perfectly well that these OIL PRICES WILL CLIMB MUCH HIGHER IN THE COMING MONTHS. Knowing that this cheap oil will GIVE the country a much needed economic breathing space. But ALAS, there are LOW-LIVES CORRUPTS in-charge of this country.