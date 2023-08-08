What's new

People Will Never Forget ‘Blackened’ Faces Of Those Who Desecrated Monuments For Martyrs

Those who desecrated the monuments of our martyrs, history will remember them as people with black ink on their faces. The proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

This was stated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday during his farewell visit to the Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Shehbaz, whose coalition government will go home on August 9, visited the GHQ, where he was received by the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Shehbaz met with the GHQ’s Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour. He later laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Monument of Martyrs).

A ceremony was organised on this occasion to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis at the Army Auditorium. During the event, Shehbaz paid rich tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made to the defence of the motherland.

Shehbaz also appreciated the role of the armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.

“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride, and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani,” PM Shehbaz began.

“We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today are due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan.”

He added that it was now their earnest duty to realise the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis and turn it into prosperity and well-being for each Pakistani.

He further said that those who resorted to the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country, and the proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.

Later, the prime minister distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance to 70 families of martyrs and 30 war veterans who had been wounded in battle (War Wounded Persons). Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.
ziaulislam said:
Those were mostly the light infantry not the proper army
Like FC they are lesser army men
I CALL IT JUST INDIAN PROPAGANDA SPREAD ON MEDIA.

IF IT Happened, THEN, WERE THEY NOT Pakistani?
If they were like FC or Not.
 
ziaulislam said:
Those were mostly the light infantry not the proper army
Like FC they are lesser army men
You coksucker just like your coksucking army which can't win any war. Those men were NLI with more balls than of you dark skinned subhuman Dravidian shitskinned products will ever have or known.
 
alphapak said:
So monuments are more important than Infantry soldiers?
AA_ said:
You coksucker just like your coksucking army which can’t win any war. Those men were NLI with more balls than of you dark skinned subhuman Dravidian shitskinned products will ever have or known. Every one of you faujeet coksucker needs to be vanished along with their offsprings.
Calm down guys he is just deeply sarcastic :lol:
 
I did watch a nice video about a young lad asking a very simple question to the brave generals
Thats okay punish who ever attacked monuments of martyrs but what about the accountability of officers to left jawans to die in kargil
 
ziaulislam said:
Those were mostly the light infantry not the proper army
Like FC they are lesser army men
Meaning lesser souls, only a patwari can do a brain fart like this.
 

