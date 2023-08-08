People Will Never Forget 'Blackened' Faces Of Those Who Desecrated Monuments For Martyrs Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits GHQ for a farewell visit, honouring martyrs, veterans and their families

Those who desecrated the monuments of our martyrs, history will remember them as people with black ink on their faces. The proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.This was stated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday during his farewell visit to the Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.Shehbaz, whose coalition government will go home on August 9, visited the GHQ, where he was received by the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.Shehbaz met with the GHQ’s Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and was presented with the Guard of Honour. He later laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Monument of Martyrs).A ceremony was organised on this occasion to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis at the Army Auditorium. During the event, Shehbaz paid rich tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made to the defence of the motherland.Shehbaz also appreciated the role of the armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across Pakistan.“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride, and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani,” PM Shehbaz began.“We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today are due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil. I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan.”He added that it was now their earnest duty to realise the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and Ghazis and turn it into prosperity and well-being for each Pakistani.He further said that those who resorted to the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country, and the proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.Later, the prime minister distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance to 70 families of martyrs and 30 war veterans who had been wounded in battle (War Wounded Persons). Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.