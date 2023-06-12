Neelo
Yes, the title should be in perfect tense, not continuous. They aren't losing respect, they've already lost it.Brother as I see it Army's reputation and social standing in society is now history. No one respects them anymore people have stopped inviting them to social gatherings and the officers themselves have stopped introducing them self's as Army officers. The romance is our now its hate and contempt. Ultimately everything that has happened and will happen over the next few months will be a catalyst for real change.
News of torture, kidnapping and fake cases against civilians, Every day is another big MINUS for the Army's reputation.
I wonder why the Army generals think they can fix their image overnight by placing big billboards and adds? LOL
I think these generals are mentally sick toxic people. and the old colonial army system keeps producing them.Budday hain. They still think it's 1996.
People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army
The Army’s inability to effectively counter the extremism and terrorism within and outside the country has been the major cause of its falling reputation.
June 12, 2023 | Sikander Lone
I disagree....dictators have a public face but these guys are coward vermin that hide behind their frontmen with no shame in destroying/selling their motherland...Typical dictators...