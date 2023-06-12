What's new

People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army

People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army

The Army’s inability to effectively counter the extremism and terrorism within and outside the country has been the major cause of its falling reputation.

June 12, 2023 | Sikander Lone

“Before we acquire great power we must acquire wisdom to use it well” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)​

The Pakistani Army has long been involved in controversial matters both internally & externally. Since beginning of its establishment in 1947, it had a significant influence on the country’s political landscape. Pakistan has experienced several military coups and periods of direct military rule, be it General Ayub Khan overthrowing the civilian government or military rule under General Yahya Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Parvez Musharraf. These military interventions & political manoeuvres have led to a perception of the Pakistani Army as power hungry, interfering in civilian affairs and has eroded public faith in its commitment to civilian rule. Over the years, there have been allegations of human right abuses committed by the Pakistani Army which has further tarnished its image. These include accusations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, particularly in conflict areas such as Baluchistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). This has led to erosion of public trust and has tarnished the reputation of Pakistani Army to a great extent. Instances of excessive use of force and misconduct by soldiers has also added to the discontent among the citizens of Pakistan.

The military’s involvement in businesses, industries and commercial ventures has also played a crucial role in their downfall. It has been seen as detrimental to the country’s economy and as diverting resources away from essential sectors. The country’s economy has deteriorated, and the citizens attribute part of the blame to mismanagement or corruption within the military establishment, leading to public dissatisfaction. Lack of transparency and accountability within the military has also contributed greatly to the loss of trust in public. Its vast business empire, ranging from real estate to consumer goods, has raised eyebrows among citizens. The Pakistani Army has numerous cases of operating without proper oversight which is immune to scrutiny. This has generated frustration among the citizens and raise questions about their decision making processes and integrity.

The Army’s inability to effectively counter the extremism and terrorism within and outside the country has been the major cause of its falling reputation. This has even raised allegations against Pakistani Army raising and funding these militant organisations resulting in country facing the terrorism menace. The failure in eliminating these threats has led to many questions against Pakistani Army’s effectiveness and strategy in combating extremism. The recent case of Imran Khan and attacks on military HQs and senior officer’s residence clearly shows the frustration and agitation of the citizens towards the Pakistani Army. The declining reputation of the Pakistani Army among its own citizens has created serious implications for Pakistan’s political stability and national unity. The lack of trust in the Army has undermined social cohesion, weakened democracy and hindered the nation’s progress. The Pakistani Army needs to take concrete steps towards ensuring civilian supremacy, respecting human rights and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. They would have to look thoroughly within the establishment and take remedial measures accordingly if they want to regain the confidence of the citizens and contribute towards a stronger nation.​

 
عرش والے میری توقیر سلامت رکھنا

فرش والے لوٹے اکٹھے کر بیٹھا ہوں
FyapXr0aYAMYRrR
 
Brother as I see it Army's reputation and social standing in society is now history. No one respects them anymore people have stopped inviting them to social gatherings and the officers themselves have stopped introducing them self's as Army officers. The romance is over. Now its hate and contempt. Ultimately everything that has happened and will happen over the next few months will be a catalyst for real change.
 
course correction, righting the ship

sipah salar to jamadaar, status wise

most must be good patriot people but, I imagine
 
Brother as I see it Army's reputation and social standing in society is now history. No one respects them anymore people have stopped inviting them to social gatherings and the officers themselves have stopped introducing them self's as Army officers. The romance is our now its hate and contempt. Ultimately everything that has happened and will happen over the next few months will be a catalyst for real change.
Yes, the title should be in perfect tense, not continuous. They aren't losing respect, they've already lost it.
 
News of torture, kidnapping and fake cases against civilians, Every day is another big MINUS for the Army's reputation.

I wonder why the Army generals think they can fix their image overnight by placing big billboards and adds? LOL
 
News of torture, kidnapping and fake cases against civilians, Every day is another big MINUS for the Army's reputation.

I wonder why the Army generals think they can fix their image overnight by placing big billboards and adds? LOL
Budday hain. They still think it's 1996.
 
Budday hain. They still think it's 1996.
I think these generals are mentally sick toxic people. and the old colonial army system keeps producing them.

Majority of them are pathological liars on record, completely apathetic about their actions, corrupt, and oblivious to ground realities and public feelings.
 
People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army

The Army’s inability to effectively counter the extremism and terrorism within and outside the country has been the major cause of its falling reputation.

June 12, 2023 | Sikander Lone

Please update the thread title. Pakistanis not losing trust, "Pakistanis lost all trust".​

 
The past few decades should have been an eye opener. And for the rest of us naive bloody civilians, the events of past year should have been an epiphany.

Now even if a dog on the street gets run over, the public will point to _________ .
 
News of torture, kidnapping and fake cases against civilians, Every day is another big MINUS for the Army's reputation.

I wonder why the Army generals think they can fix their image overnight by placing big billboards and adds? LOL
Typical dictators...
 
My cousin has been gifted land in Bahria town phase 8 garden city for free .

Bajwas cousin or relation but he calls himself bajwas brother lives near Birmingham airport Uk and it’s £15,000 cost to bring in an illegal immigrant into U.K. , on student or marriage visa all entirely upto you .
Pakistanis , Indians doesn’t matter as long as he gets paid your guaranteed stay .

100% truth .
 
Typical dictators...
I disagree....dictators have a public face but these guys are coward vermin that hide behind their frontmen with no shame in destroying/selling their motherland...
 
Our fauj kidnapping women and children, abusing innocents and sexual abuse of girls and boys will never be forgiven or forgotten. These viceroys have done what the Indian failed to do after 75 years.

Until the fauj is reformed and behaves without boundaries defined under the law of the land, the hate will grow and no doubt new insurgents will take on the fight in violent forms.
 

