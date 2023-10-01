What's new

People all across China celebrate China's National Day, 74th Anniversay the the People's Republic of China

Locals flock to the city center square to watch the flag raising and celebrate China's National Day in Nanning city, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region near Vietnam.

 
Over 300,000 people flock to Beijing Tiananmen Square and brave the night cold to stay overnight on China's National Day eve to watch flag raising and celebrate the Chinese National Day. The 74th Anniversay the the People's Republic of China

 
