What's new

Pentagon chief says US support for Israel unshakeable as Gaza ceasefire calls grow

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
66,277
-55
99,814
Country
China
Location
China

Pentagon chief says US support for Israel unshakeable as Gaza ceasefire calls grow

Lloyd Austin says US support ‘unshakeable’, urges Israel to do more to protect civilians and increase aid supplies.
2023-12-18T165815Z_282203228_RC2SZ4ATT9FL_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-USA-AUSTIN-1702924181.jpg

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel's Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 18 [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]
Published On 18 Dec 202318 Dec 2023

18 Dec 2023

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Washington will continue to support Israel in its war with Hamas but urged its ally to do more to protect civilians in Gaza amid growing calls for a ceasefire.

Speaking alongside Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Monday, Austin said US support for Israel was “unshakeable”, as the death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza surpassed 19,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Austin said he had discussed with Gallant how to reduce harm to civilians trapped in the battlefield. They also talked about a transition from major combat to a lower-intensity conflict.

“In any campaign, there will be phases,” Austin said. “We will also continue to urge the protection of civilians during conflict and to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Austin said.

While the US provides Israel with weapons and diplomatic support, it has recently sharpened its tone towards Netanyahu’s government. Last week President Joe Biden said Israel risked losing international support because of what he called its “indiscriminate” bombing.

Austin, however, offered reassurance on Monday, saying: “American support for Israel security is unshakable. Israel is not alone.”

Gallant meanwhile said Israel would gradually transition to the next phase of its operations in Gaza and displaced people would likely be able to return first to the north of the enclave.

www.aljazeera.com

Austin says US support for Israel unshakeable as Gaza ceasefire calls grow

Lloyd Austin says US support ‘unshakeable’, urges Israel to do more to protect civilians and increase aid supplies.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
9 US citizens dead in Israel conflict, US National Security Council says
Replies
1
Views
256
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US prepares to evacuate 600,000 Americans from Israel
Replies
2
Views
327
Vortex
Vortex
beijingwalker
US looks isolated after opposing UN resolution on Gaza truce
Replies
5
Views
329
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
Fears grow in US Congress over Ukraine and Israel aid amid dispute over immigration and spending cuts
Replies
0
Views
165
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Darius77
Happily, Joe Biden is finished
2
Replies
17
Views
871
mulj
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom