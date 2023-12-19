Pentagon chief says US support for Israel unshakeable as Gaza ceasefire calls grow

beijingwalker
Pentagon chief says US support for Israel unshakeable as Gaza ceasefire calls growLloyd Austin says US support ‘unshakeable’, urges Israel to do more to protect civilians and increase aid supplies.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel's Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 18 [Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters]
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says Washington will continue to support Israel in its war with Hamas but urged its ally to do more to protect civilians in Gaza amid growing calls for a ceasefire.
Speaking alongside Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Monday, Austin said US support for Israel was “unshakeable”, as the death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza surpassed 19,000, according to Palestinian health authorities.
Austin said he had discussed with Gallant how to reduce harm to civilians trapped in the battlefield. They also talked about a transition from major combat to a lower-intensity conflict.
“In any campaign, there will be phases,” Austin said. “We will also continue to urge the protection of civilians during conflict and to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” Austin said.
While the US provides Israel with weapons and diplomatic support, it has recently sharpened its tone towards Netanyahu’s government. Last week President Joe Biden said Israel risked losing international support because of what he called its “indiscriminate” bombing.
Austin, however, offered reassurance on Monday, saying: “American support for Israel security is unshakable. Israel is not alone.”
Gallant meanwhile said Israel would gradually transition to the next phase of its operations in Gaza and displaced people would likely be able to return first to the north of the enclave.
