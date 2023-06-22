What's new

PEMRA to Start Crackdown Against Netflix and Other Streaming Services

Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Joined
Sep 12, 2010
Messages
20,582
Reaction score
100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to Khalid Arain, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) is reportedly planning to initiate a crackdown on over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix following the Eidul Azha holiday.
Arain stated that a productive discussion had occurred between cable operators and senior Pemra officials, during which the concerns of the cable operators were conveyed.

He said:

Our hands are tied and we have restrictions in broadcasting several channels. But on the other hand, OTTs have all the freedom to show famous channels.
Click to expand...
In his statement, he was alluding to the OTT platform, which provides streaming content over the internet.

Arain further emphasized the cable operators’ request for regulatory measures regarding those operators who provide both internet and cable services.

He announced that the regulatory body has responded positively to the cable operators’ demands. A committee within Pemra will be established to address the issue of granting licenses to cable operators and will initiate a crackdown on OTT platforms following the conclusion of Eidul Azha.

Arain advocated for a tax exemption in the cable sector, drawing a parallel to the solar power industry and suggesting that taxes on cable operators should be eased. However, he did not provide a specific explanation or justification for this request.

Furthermore, he highlighted an inequity where the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) collects Local Loop license fees from cable operators in US dollars, while subscribers make payments to cable operators in the local currency.

Arain deemed this situation unfair, citing the existing rupee-dollar exchange rate as a factor.

propakistani.pk

PEMRA to Start Crackdown Against Netflix and Other Streaming Services

According to Khalid Arain, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) is
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

I cannot even fathom how braindead and stupid you need to be to go ahead with this.

Every single day you hear some news which wants to make you pull your hair out. Pehle hi baal gir rahay hain :P
 
Jango said:
I cannot even fathom how braindead and stupid you need to be to go ahead with this.

Every single day you hear some news which wants to make you pull your hair out. Pehle hi baal gir rahay hain :P
Click to expand...
You thought boomers were bad? Gen X are turning out to be complete retards, specially the group that’s 50 and above.
 
cline ko yeh kabhi band nahi kerwa skay,

iptv in ka baap hai. jo kabhi band nahi hona

pakistani dth lana nahi, cable digital honi nahi,
gutter analog cable kon dekhay ga
 
Meanwhile Netflix:
images (53).jpeg
 
Hero786 said:
cline ko yeh kabhi band nahi kerwa skay,

iptv in ka baap hai. jo kabhi band nahi hona

pakistani dth lana nahi, cable digital honi nahi,
gutter analog cable kon dekhay ga
Click to expand...
you don't have DTH services in Pakistan ? How do you get your TV then, purani cable and set top boxes ? :o
 
Jango said:
According to Khalid Arain, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) is reportedly planning to initiate a crackdown on over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix following the Eidul Azha holiday.
Arain stated that a productive discussion had occurred between cable operators and senior Pemra officials, during which the concerns of the cable operators were conveyed.

He said:


In his statement, he was alluding to the OTT platform, which provides streaming content over the internet.

Arain further emphasized the cable operators’ request for regulatory measures regarding those operators who provide both internet and cable services.

He announced that the regulatory body has responded positively to the cable operators’ demands. A committee within Pemra will be established to address the issue of granting licenses to cable operators and will initiate a crackdown on OTT platforms following the conclusion of Eidul Azha.

Arain advocated for a tax exemption in the cable sector, drawing a parallel to the solar power industry and suggesting that taxes on cable operators should be eased. However, he did not provide a specific explanation or justification for this request.

Furthermore, he highlighted an inequity where the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) collects Local Loop license fees from cable operators in US dollars, while subscribers make payments to cable operators in the local currency.

Arain deemed this situation unfair, citing the existing rupee-dollar exchange rate as a factor.

propakistani.pk

PEMRA to Start Crackdown Against Netflix and Other Streaming Services

According to Khalid Arain, Chairman of the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) is
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

I cannot even fathom how braindead and stupid you need to be to go ahead with this.

Every single day you hear some news which wants to make you pull your hair out. Pehle hi baal gir rahay hain :P
Click to expand...
Why crackdown? They will stop as soon as they realize they can't repatriate their profits. It would be stupid to pay them dollars when foreign airlines are not being paid.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
What a mistake and failure

Would never imagine that Pajeet holidays would get embraced. Turns out 2 nation theory was wrong.
Click to expand...
naah, it wasnt wrong. those who are celebrating dont have knowledge of their own religion, and are muslims in name only. people have a misconception that muslim is just an identity. its not. Islam is a complete way of life.

2 nation theory is still valid for those who believe in and practice their Deen sincerely. not for secular people though.

Mirzali Khan said:
What a mistake and failure
Click to expand...
not a mistake either. the point of eventual hindu supremacy was valid then, and it is still valid now.

can be called a failure though. that even after independence our rulers failed to give an education system other than one inspired by lord macaulay, and followed blindly, like good slaves into the footsteps of their colonial masters. neither did anyone try to change the rules, laws etc. we still apply lord macaulay's penal code of 1860. this is where the failure lies. that system was built to produce good servants of the british empire. a free, independent nation needed something different.
 
Last edited:

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom