PEMRA imposes ban on airing of 11 ‘fugitives’

1691862779911.png

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on airing of 11 people who have been declared as ‘fugitives’, ARY News reported.
As per details, PEMRA officials stated that people who are declared fugitives and proclaimed offenders are not allowed to air on Television.

The ban is imposed on Syed Akbar Hussain, Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, Wajahat Saeed, Adil Farooq Raja, Haider Raza Mehdi, Shaheen Sehbai, Ali Nawaz Awan, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

PEMRA directed to ban all these people from appearing on TV and any news regarding them is also banned.

Earlier, the Senate passed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The bill was tabled by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, two days after she had withdrawn the bill over fierce opposition.

Following the protest of journalists, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on August 7 announced to take back the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023.

The minister announced during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information.

The bill

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb moved amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which were passed by the National Assembly.

An amendment in clause 2 proposes to ensure “fair, transparent and independent rating to the broadcasters for their TV channels.”

Through an amendment in Section 4, a new sub-section was added after sub-section (3) that proposes “the Authority by registering rating companies shall ensure that fair, transparent, and independent forums shall issue rating to the licensees’’.

The minister suggested substituting clause 8 of the bill as reported by the standing committee following. “8. Amendment of Section 20, Ordinance XIII of 2002.- In the said Ordinance in Section 20 “ (a) in clause (e), the expression “and such content will be in addition to preamble and the licensee will also submit an annual compliance report to the is effect or as and when required by the Authority;” shall be added.
