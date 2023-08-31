PEMRA bans TV show ‘Hadsa’, says it ‘tarnishes’ Pakistan’s image Portrayal will not only trigger trauma of that unfortunate victim but would also tarnish (the) country's image, it says

adding that it did not portray a “true picture of Pakistani society”.Lawyer Muhammad Ahmad Pansota told AFP that he had lodged a complaint against the show with PEMRA on behalf of the rape victim.“She said to me actually that whenever she watches an episode, or how people react when they watch it, she has to go through the entire trauma again,” he said. “She’s not very comfortable with that.”Episodes four and five of ‘Hadsa’ show a woman and her son being kidnapped and assaulted by a gang when their car breaks down, later revealing the character was raped.Before the series was censored, actress Hadiqa Kiani, who plays the woman, said it was not based on real-life events.“Unfortunately, the horrific act of rape and violence happens far too often in our society,” she wrote on the social media site X.“‘Hadsa’ is not based on any one person’s story, it is based off of a sickly common part of our reality.”In the wake of the Lahore incident, backlash over victim-blaming and abysmal conviction rates spurred legal reforms, including the establishment of special courts and chemical castration of serial rapists.Two men were sentenced to death in 2021 for participating in the rape, but have yet to be executed.Earlier this year, the website Wikipedia was blocked for hosting “blasphemous content”, while ‘Barbie’ movie and the critically acclaimed transgender romance film ‘Joyland’ also fell foul of censors.