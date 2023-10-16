Peace Driven by Humanity Over the course of over 76 years, it is this mutually shared feeling of humanity that has led to unison of peace efforts by countries across the globe under the United Nation’s umbrella. Pakistan, a nation of compassionate people, has been at the forefront of this effort of peacekeeping by being...

On October 24, 1945, when 29 nations came together to ratify the United Nations' Charter and bring the UN into existence, it is fair to assume that their primary aim was the pursuit of lasting global peace. However, one might wonder what inspired this desire for world peace, especially considering that some of these nations had already emerged victorious in the conflict. Their collective action was undeniably driven by a genuine commitment to the betterment of humanity.The word "humanity" derives from the Latin word "humanitas," which means "human nature and kindness." Humanity encompasses qualities such as compassion, sympathy, and generosity in behavior or disposition; essentially, it denotes the state of being humane. Over the course of more than 76 years, it is this mutually shared sense of humanity that has led to the unification of peace efforts by countries around the world under the UN’s umbrella. Pakistan, a nation with compassionate people, has been at the forefront of these peacekeeping efforts, being among the largest troop-contributing countries to the UN.Without a doubt, the driving force behind the success of Pakistani contingents in their pursuit of peace remains their religious ideology. Islam pioneered the concept of humanity fourteen centuries ago, teaching that all of humanity is equal before God, irrespective of race, class, or nationality. Compassion for all of humankind is intrinsic to Muslims, as they believe that all are equal before Allah Almighty.In today's conflicted world, there is a need for an ethical approach that does not rely on religion and can be embraced by both the faithful and those without faith. We all aspire to lead happy lives; no one desires difficulties or trouble.In our pursuit of happiness and the avoidance of suffering, we are fundamentally alike and, therefore, equal. I believe this is an excellent way to approach the challenges we face in our interactions with others. It is effortless to stubbornly adhere to our own perspective when it clashes with others.Nevertheless, it is crucial to cultivate compassion and empathy for others.Conflict shatters lives and hampers development. Since gaining independence in 1960, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has struggled to realize its full potential. In 1999, prior to the establishment of the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC), the DRC's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was below USD 10 billion. However, by 2020, the DRC had achieved a GDP of USD 50 billion, marking a fivefold increase. These figures underscore the impact of peace on the DRC's economy.This is precisely why Pakistani contingents focus on maintaining peace and security in the region through peacekeeping. A wide range of activities, from patrolling to civic engagements, is undertaken to ensure enduring peace and, ultimately, to empower the local population.