What's new

PDM gift to nation

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
May 21, 2006
Messages
32,897
Reaction score
14
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1692963701423.jpeg


It all started during PMLN era... public IPP secret contracts.
 
Last edited:
The things is IPP contracts were bad, done during nawaz era...
 
IPP contracts were a good way to earn kickbacks.

And the payments are due in US dollars. Double whammy there.

As your currency devalues, in Rs terms the electricity bills will keep getting expensive.
 
PDM gift machine keeps giving:

malikghulammust552 on TikTok

malikghulammust552's short video with ♬ original sound
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

rjadeelahmed on TikTok

Awam Ghusse me | #AwamSpecial #foryourpage #foryou #AdeelAhmed #Specialtv #viral
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

arshadaliarshada775 on TikTok

#tiktok#viralvideo#foryoupage#pakistanzindabad🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

Dilshad on TikTok

Dilshad's short video with ♬ original sound
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

Popular Media channel on TikTok

برائے مہربانی اپنے بجلی کی میٹر چیک کر لیں مین سَچ کو آف کر کے آج ہی اپنا میٹر چیک کریں۔ #kesc #kelectric #wapda #light
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

SUB TAK DIGITAL NEWS on TikTok

#azadkashmir #gulpur #bajli #bil
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

niceline on TikTok

ابھی بھی وقت ہےاٹھ جاوُ انکے خلاف ایکشن لو اپنے بچوں کا مستقبل اچھا چاہیے تو نہیں تو جیسے تم ذلیل ہورہے ہو ایسے ہی تمھارے بچے بھی ذلیل ہوتے رہے گے
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

zoha khan on TikTok

بلوں میں ظالمانہ اضافہ عوام خود کشی پر مجبور#fyp #foryoupage #foryou
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com
 
SD 10 said:
The things is IPP contracts were bad, done during nawaz era...
Click to expand...
Patwaris don't want listen. They love him

Well then be a man aur mardoon key Tarah bughto

tman786 said:
PDM gift machine keeps giving:

malikghulammust552 on TikTok

malikghulammust552's short video with ♬ original sound
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

rjadeelahmed on TikTok

Awam Ghusse me | #AwamSpecial #foryourpage #foryou #AdeelAhmed #Specialtv #viral
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

arshadaliarshada775 on TikTok

#tiktok#viralvideo#foryoupage#pakistanzindabad🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

Dilshad on TikTok

Dilshad's short video with ♬ original sound
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

Popular Media channel on TikTok

برائے مہربانی اپنے بجلی کی میٹر چیک کر لیں مین سَچ کو آف کر کے آج ہی اپنا میٹر چیک کریں۔ #kesc #kelectric #wapda #light
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

SUB TAK DIGITAL NEWS on TikTok

#azadkashmir #gulpur #bajli #bil
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

niceline on TikTok

ابھی بھی وقت ہےاٹھ جاوُ انکے خلاف ایکشن لو اپنے بچوں کا مستقبل اچھا چاہیے تو نہیں تو جیسے تم ذلیل ہورہے ہو ایسے ہی تمھارے بچے بھی ذلیل ہوتے رہے گے
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com

zoha khan on TikTok

بلوں میں ظالمانہ اضافہ عوام خود کشی پر مجبور#fyp #foryoupage #foryou
vm.tiktok.com vm.tiktok.com
Click to expand...
Disagree..ab waqat nahi hey..ab bughto


The time for action has gone

Nothing can be done now

The patient is dead, we can attempt a CPR But no grantees

Conqueror said:
Its Gift of Pakistan Army to Pakistan. They're the one behind everything since ousting of Imran Khan.

But People had their enoguh, there are several videos of mass burning of electricity bills. This skeleton is about to collapse and Pakistan Army will be first responsible institution.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695039469060046912
Click to expand...
For central punjabis
Please go home

You can't get cheap electricity and same time a coal plant in shaiwal

It doesn't work that way

Go vote for PMLN and they will fix it
Please vote for them again 2023-2028

Now we don't have sacrificial lambs in FATA for Csf neither the money

Or rating for more loans
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP decides to expose PDM, PTI failed policies
Replies
0
Views
86
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ziaulislam
Senate chairman to get 12 personal workers for life. Bills passed with support from PDM &PTI
Replies
4
Views
217
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP’s Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from Cabinet
2
Replies
19
Views
541
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP patron-in-chief, president welcome launch of new political party PTI-P
Replies
0
Views
83
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aleem Khan says establishment left Imran after finding reality
2
Replies
18
Views
428
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom