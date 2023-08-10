What's new

PDM GHQ U Turn On Cipher

Neelo

Neelo

This is how intellectually dishonest they are

F3KT_HwagAA-eou.jpeg
 
There is now a 3 party game in Pakistan: The Establishment vs the PDM vs PTI--and PTI is relevant as long as Imran is alive--but only as long as. There is mutual distrust between the major entities. The Establishment hates the Noonies (especially Nawaz Sharif) and there is too much history of distrust between the PPP and the Establishment. Enter PTI, which is relevant as long as the Cocaine Khan is alive, after that, PTI is not a factor--and I am telling you this here.

Anyway, possibilities exist where PTI would get just enough seats to make a govt. with PPP--why would PPP give up the topmost slots for the Noonies?? PTI's relevance in Punjab provides a golden opportunity for PPP to split the votes and form govt. post elections with PTI.

Anything is possible in Pakistan's 'politics'.

If ONLY the Cocaine Khan had some political acumen he would have taken advantage of the enormous advantages he had in April 2022 and walked across the aisle to sit as an Opposition Leader. And any other PTI leader in his place would still advise him to 'play smart' and use other parties against the Establishment. But such acumen require a little modesty. Maybe a few days of the prison have put some sense into him? Maybe? I doubt it. But I hope so!
 

