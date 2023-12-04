What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

PDF to be closed indefinitely?

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 4, 2020
Messages
5,069
Reaction score
-25
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
I guess the reason is -- too many inconvenient information is released via PDF.

It angers many powerful people.

Bye bye everyone.
 
feel bad for the pdf chinese since no other forum wants them
 
Some elites in Pakistan -- must have gotten lots of monies for shutting down PDF.

I have no doubt also PDF is a project of part of elite establishment. This could be a national projects masqueraded as private endeavor. This forum needs lots of opex.

PDF is surprisingly liberal in policing, and effective in removing trolls.

Many people in PDF is educated enough although there are some trolls.

There are also many intelligence community in PDF.

As too many informations are revealed in PDF, it annoys many people.
 
This is funny beyond belief, what kind of an "investigation" and by whom? LOL. Just a bunch of bored kids and other people blowing off steam. Most had known that this is a CIA/ISI funded fake site with no relation to any real military information. It is hilarious the corrupt Pakistani military is so scared of even overseas based comments by non-Pakistanis who have zero interest in Pakistan or its disgustingly corrupt rentier loser military.

Even the Zionists have failed to silence the global outrage against their war crimes. Banning websites or Zio-Nazi repression only leads to more resistance as we are witnessing in Palestine. Kashmir, Baluchistan, Pashtun areas etc.

I would suggest these kids and others borrow some money from their parents and open up their own western based forum in a more free domain. ROFLMAO. Good luck kids, keep venting with a live heart and soul against global injustices, especially the cause of Palestine and the corrupt Arab puppet regimes who are complicit in the holocaust of Palestine, which will never die. There are some smart people here who should continue to bring enlightenment no matter what. Au revoir.
 

Similar threads

Smoke
DISCORD FOR PDF POST CONTINUATION
Replies
2
Views
83
Smoke
Smoke
AZADPAKISTAN2009
This oversea Pakistani is tired of sending money to relatives
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
3K
Conqueror
Conqueror
StraightEdge
US to indefinitely extend China waiver for South Korean chipmakers, Yonhap reports
Replies
1
Views
224
Menthol
Menthol
aziqbal
State-backed disinformation fuelling anger in China over Fukushima water
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Menthol
Menthol
Song Hong
Taiwan to import 100,000 Indians
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
4K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom