PDF to be closed indefinitely?

This is funny beyond belief, what kind of an "investigation" and by whom? LOL. Just a bunch of bored kids and other people blowing off steam. Most had known that this is a CIA/ISI funded fake site with no relation to any real military information. It is hilarious the corrupt Pakistani military is so scared of even overseas based comments by non-Pakistanis who have zero interest in Pakistan or its disgustingly corrupt rentier loser military.



Even the Zionists have failed to silence the global outrage against their war crimes. Banning websites or Zio-Nazi repression only leads to more resistance as we are witnessing in Palestine. Kashmir, Baluchistan, Pashtun areas etc.



I would suggest these kids and others borrow some money from their parents and open up their own western based forum in a more free domain. ROFLMAO. Good luck kids, keep venting with a live heart and soul against global injustices, especially the cause of Palestine and the corrupt Arab puppet regimes who are complicit in the holocaust of Palestine, which will never die. There are some smart people here who should continue to bring enlightenment no matter what. Au revoir.