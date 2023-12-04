PDF shutdown - Guess the biggest losers

You guessed it, the Pakistani military itself. Go on google and search for the terms "Pakistan military", "Pakistan army", "Pakistan airforce", "Pakistan navy" and just read the results that come back.



The only pro military source other than the duffers own outdated early 90's era websites, is this forum. The rest is wikipedia, American news and Indian news.



Good luck being represented by them you tossers.



For nearly 30 years Pakistani defence enthusiasts have been posting about the military and discussing news, writing articles. These were 99% civillians with an interest in defence matters. The very same people defended our nations defence interests on other social media platforms and defence matters. Some amongst us created internationally recognised content like QUWA. This very forum got mentioned in international news websites and military related publications.



We built this with our efforts and for the love of our nation and those who defend its frontiers. Everyone who contributed played a part on that.



When those who defend frontiers decided they'd occupy the country instead - opinion turned.



Now they want to shut us down - F them. More than for us, it is thier loss. Let them have Zaid Hamid and other faujeet shills defend and represent them, see how well they do.



I encourage everyone to visit the websites of our three armed forces branches and just see how shit they are.