What's new

PDF posts no appearing due to security error message

Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jun 8, 2010
Messages
13,837
Reaction score
67
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
This error message keeps popping up every now and then

Issue-1.PNG


Then when i go into any thread, it doesnt show new posts at all. I have to wait 15-30 mints for new posts to appear in any thread. For example

Issue-3.PNG


Issue-3.1.PNG





Issue-2.PNG


Issue-2.1.PNG




Can any admin take a look into tis serious issue?
 
Deleting site cookies then refreshing gets rid of it.
 
3 months has passed and issue still persist. Where is the admin?
 

Similar threads

Windjammer
PDF Being Allowed To Turn Into Pajeet Dangar Farm !!
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
172
Views
4K
hatehs
hatehs
beijingwalker
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sends China goodwill message for Chinese National Day and pledges cooperation on ‘shared challenges’
Replies
1
Views
177
retaxis
retaxis
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Trial court halts proceedings in Arshad Sharif murder case due to ‘lack of interest’ from prosecution
Replies
0
Views
138
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Song Hong
DJI refutes online posts suggesting the Chinese company refused Indian military orders due to high market risks
Replies
1
Views
225
kankan326
kankan326
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla [advanced AI Computer Vision] treated as security threat in China as University Games loom
Replies
5
Views
206
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom