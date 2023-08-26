PDF Pakistanis, can we unite?

What's new

We talk about unity of Pakistan but can we first unite on PDF, different view points are acceptable but can disunity and hatred be minimised. Unity regarding the future of Pakistan, political unity, basic principles, values, morals. We all are educated people, some are professionals in their fields. We should unite regarding free and fair elections, accountability, independent institutes. Can we come to some sort of understanding.

If for example its impossible then this is the reality of our country, political parties, SC, EC, NAB, establishment, the people are all at each other throats.

