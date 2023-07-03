PDF Most Embarrassing Award Winner. RIP @dbc

GreatHanWarrior
As we know. Chinese optical companies are building factories in India. Chinese have the right to worry about technology leakage.
But at this point. Our think tank members @dbc said. "
Relax, it’s not Chinese technology. Sunny are contract manufacturers for ImmerVision a Canadian Firm".
ok. but.but.but....... When I search for 'ImmerVision'. I found this.... emmm..... If I don't search. I almost believe in the members of the great PDF think tank...
@dbc You are the gold medal winner of today's PDF Most Embarrassing Award. Congratulations!
