PDF Most Embarrassing Award Winner. RIP @dbc

As we know. Chinese optical companies are building factories in India. Chinese have the right to worry about technology leakage.

Screenshot_20230702_222744.jpg


But at this point. Our think tank members @dbc said. "
Relax, it’s not Chinese technology. Sunny are contract manufacturers for ImmerVision a Canadian Firm".

Screenshot_20230704_011612.jpg


ok. but.but.but....... When I search for 'ImmerVision'. I found this.... emmm..... If I don't search. I almost believe in the members of the great PDF think tank...

Screenshot_20230704_010515.jpg


@dbc You are the gold medal winner of today's PDF Most Embarrassing Award. Congratulations!
 

