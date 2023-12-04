PDF Archive project

LegionnairE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 18, 2010
- 7,241
- -4
- Country
- Location
I started archiving all the pages I can to the wayback machine, but there's a colossal amount of work to be done so join me and let's get to work
we will try to browse the entire site in wayback machine and try to save all the pages that have not been saved yet and if you have any recommendations on how to go about it, all suggestions are welcome.
we will try to browse the entire site in wayback machine and try to save all the pages that have not been saved yet and if you have any recommendations on how to go about it, all suggestions are welcome.