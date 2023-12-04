What's new

PDF Archive project

LegionnairE

LegionnairE

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2010
7,241
-4
6,058
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
I started archiving all the pages I can to the wayback machine, but there's a colossal amount of work to be done so join me and let's get to work

Wayback Machine

web.archive.org web.archive.org

we will try to browse the entire site in wayback machine and try to save all the pages that have not been saved yet and if you have any recommendations on how to go about it, all suggestions are welcome.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Few options re: the future of PDF
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
VikingRaider
VikingRaider
Smoke
DISCORD FOR PDF POST CONTINUATION
Replies
2
Views
136
Smoke
Smoke
beijingwalker
China's $5BN Himalayan Railway Project To Nepal Revealed
Replies
0
Views
207
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
How can regular members make a backup of the forum section?
Replies
0
Views
49
dBSPL
dBSPL
Windjammer
PDF Being Allowed To Turn Into Pajeet Dangar Farm !!
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
208
Views
8K
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom