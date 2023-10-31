"Patiala Peg" Indian Army Major Posted With SFC Sacked For Spying For Pakistan !

Windjammer
President terminates services of Army Major over breach of national security protocol
Army Major was found guilty of keeping classified info on phone & for ‘being in touch with Pakistani Intelligence Operative’ through social media, it is learnt.
theprint.in