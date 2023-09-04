Pastor attacked near Jaranwala

What's new

Pastor Alizer Sidhu of the Presbyterian Church survived a targeted attack in Khunwana, Faisalabad.

The incident occurred when Pastor Sidhu was returning to his home following a prayer sermon. He was stopped by armed men who shot at him. He was then taken to the nearest hospital, where he was said to be out of danger.

While being taken to the hospital, Pastor Sidhu recorded a video statement in which he said that armed men had stopped him and asked him to recite the Kalma, and when he refused to comply, one of the armed men chanted a slogan and opened fire at him.


According to The Friday Times, the Pastor is a father of three.

It is worth mentioning that on August 28, unidentified men spray painted slogans of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on the boundary walls of the Presbyterian Church in Rehmat Town Khunwana, Faisalabad. This is the church where Pastor Alizer has been serving for the last four years.


After the incident was picked up by the media, the slogans were removed in the presence of senior police officers.

Last month, the Christian community in Jaranwala was attacked by a large mob of 7,000 Muslims who destroyed their houses and set fire to their churches.

According to The Friday Times, while the Christian religious and political leadership condemned the attack on the pastor, they also demanded justice, urging for a transparent investigation into the incident.

Additionally, they also advised the pastors and minority rights activists to remain alert and abstain from travelling unnecessarily considering the sensitive and aggravating atmosphere of Faisalabad.
