Parvez Elahi urges LHC to grant him bail like Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Monday asked the Lahore High Court (LHC) to grant him bail in his cases similar to the one provided to party chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.Elahi, the former Punjab chief minister, made the appeal as the LHC heard his plea regarding the failure to provide facilities to him in jail.At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired how long he had been in jail.“I have been in jail for one and half months,” Elahi told the court.At this, Justice Amjad Rafiq asked what problems he was facing in the prison.On this, Elahi shared his grievances claiming that there were only problems. He claimed his room was full of insects and asked the court to send him to Services Hospital for treatment as his feet were swollen.“What other way can be adopted,” asked Justice Amjad at his request.On this point, Elahi suggested he be given bail like the PTI chief and the vice chairman. Interestingly, the PTI leader’s suggestion proved to be entertaining for the people present in the courtroom as it erupted in laughter.However, Justice Amjad told the ex-Punjab chief executive that his case would be dealt with “one by one”.At this point, the government lawyer intervened and told the court that the former CM was being provided with all the jail facilities. He also suggested that he can share pictures with the court.But, Elahi claimed that the authorities only provided him with the facilities for a photo op and took them away once it was done. “They should stay with me in jail for a day.”He appealed that he be provided access to healthcare.At this, the court summoned the additional chief secretary and the inspector general for jails in the next hearing. The case was then adjourned till Tuesday afternoon.