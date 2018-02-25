Parliamentary supremacy in Pakistan

Pakistani system is based on the British Parliament; I would, therefore, use UK system as a reference point.



In ancient Athens where it started; all citizens used to gather in the city square and listen to the speakers give their opinions on matters, and then vote on them. That was the true democracy. However, with the rising populations and distances, it is impossible to allow everybody to vote on every matter.



In the UK, each constituency elects an MP which represents its residents. Here ordinary voter gets the chance to vote once every 5 years and relies on the politicians to act in our best interests. Pakistan follows the same system



As politicians are trusted to represent their constituencies, it is in the best interests of the politicians to take away voter’s rights and their ability to influence policy, Politicians often make their own rules, even the rules governing themselves. It is inevitable that the people who run it will always look to increase their power



Politicians can choose who carries things out, thus being elected offers huge opportunities for corruption and bribery. Political elections every few years mean political parties can put a lot of effort into each campaign, and the parties with better skill in misleading the public usually do better than the parties with better policies.



Therefore ‘Democracy’ in theory may be the “Government of the people, for the people by the people”, what you get is, in fact, a kind of political ‘Oligarchy’. It is more so in Pakistan where the same people win elections time and again even though it may be with different parties and the leadership remains confined to a handful of families.



A major flaw ( as pointed out by Iqbal) being that it is assumed that all opinions are worth the same, that is we are putting the same value on the opinions of the educated and the ignorant, and the law-abiding citizens and crooks. Another arguably fair criticism of the democracy is that it devolves into a popularity contest. Voting doesn’t decide who is right— simply whoever is most willing to say what people like to hear. As a result, many candidates for political office resort to pursuing the policies that focus on the immediate satisfaction of whims instead of long-term improvements.



One could go as far to say that the system prevalent in the UK as well as in Pakistan is the “Tyranny “of the majority. Except that democratic governments often do not command a majority of the popular vote, merely a plurality; but they have the power to enact laws against the interests of the opposition.



Pakistani democracy, in particular, revolves around tribal mentality. That means that whoever leads “your team” can rest assured that they have your vote. However, despite all of its flaws, currently, a democratic system based on the adult franchise is still accepted as the best system of governance.



In the UK Parliament is the supreme legislative body that makes /changes or voids any previous law. Parliament alone can determine what is legal and what is illegal as well as the punishment for illegality. What we are really referring to when we speak of Parliamentary supremacy is no more and no less than the incumbent Parliament’s right to make or repeal any law and the ability to amend /strike down clauses of the Constitution and to add new ones to it



However, its powers stop there. Existing parliament cannot prevent a future Parliament from doing the same. Additionally, the parliament can suspend some of the Human Rights in the interests of national security or as punishment of a crime but cannot take away the basic inalienable human rights.



These basic rights are based on values like dignity, fairness, equality, respect and independence that belong to every person in the world, from birth until death. They apply regardless of where you are from, what you believe or how you choose to live your life.



But human rights are not just abstract concepts; they are defined and protected by the Human Rights Act of 1998. Among others, these include, the right to life, freedom from slavery, right to liberty & security, right to marry, right to the peaceful enjoyment of your property and the right to a fair trial. Any act of parliament against common right and reason or repugnant to the basic Human rights as above would be adjudged to be ‘Void’.



Mature democracies have developed a set of checks and balances in an attempt to ensure that the above rights are protected. An independent judiciary is essential to ensure the separation of the powers of the State, the Rule of law and the liberty of the citizen regardless of their opinions. It must be understood that in a parliamentary system, the Executive is selected from the elected members and therefore the Parliament and the Executive are the same.



I am not a lawyer, but neither were original writers of the Magna Carta or most of the MNAs /MP’s elected to parliament who make the laws and govern the country. The subsequent narrative represents my personal opinion as an ordinary citizen on the sovereignty of the Parliament and its relationship with the Judiciary.



In the subcontinent, the oldest form of courts was the Panchayat. It is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Panchen’ and ‘Ayatanam’ meaning the council of 5 wise men. Even today in the rural societies of Pakistan, justice is handed out by the tribal Sardars, village panchayats & the Jirga. The reason why this system is still in practice is that it is cheap and provides quick justice.



Regrettably, information about the judicial administration in the medieval subcontinent up to 1857 is limited except what is given in the chronicles of the Kings and these only give occasional reference to the judicial system & laws of the land at that time. “ Ain e Akbari” and “Fatwa e Alamgiri” give an idea of the laws but do not give a detailed description of the judicial administration.



What we understand is that medieval subcontinent was highly centralised with extensive gov’t machinery which was more concerned with the collection of revenue than dispersing ‘Justice’. Overall it was the traditional feudal system.



King was the supreme Judge, next only to the Almighty. He administered justice through a system of Qazi’s who were appointed by the king. If not personally known to the king, the appointment was based upon the recommendation of his advisers. It was the Qazis that held courts and gave justice. Local Subedars (governors) generally administered justice with the help of the Qazis.



Subjects under the Muslim kings were divided into two sections, the believers and the Zimmis with different laws applicable to each. It is therefore not possible to compare the role of judges before the British Raj with that of the judges of today and we have to refer to the English justice system to have a meaningful discussion.



Justice during the Anglo-Saxons and even after the Norman invasion of 1066, was a combination of local and royal government. Local courts were presided over by a lord or one of his stewards. The King’s court – the Curia Regis – was, initially at least, presided over by the King himself.



The very first judges were the court officials who had been advising the King on the settlement of disputes. From that group evolved the justices who possessed a mixed administrative and judicial jurisdiction. Essentially, these justices were not meant to grant real justice but to impose the will of the king over the people and were in fact, instruments of oppression in most cases.



In 1178, Henry II appointed five members of his personal household including two from the clergy “To hear all the complaints of the realm and to do right”. These “wise men” of the realm, was the origin of the Court system in the UK. Not too different from the Panchayat of ancient India.



During this era bribes and payments were common, and, in the middle of the 13th century, the judiciary was openly accused of corruption. In 1346, judges were made to swear that “they would in no way accept gift or reward from any party in litigation before them and/or give advice to any man, great or small, in any action to which the King was a party himself”.



Having witnessed situation in Pakistan from its birth, I have seen gross errors made by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the infamous Mohammed Munir who invented the Doctrine of Necessity. In general, the judiciary in Pakistan has always been afflicted with flawed and discriminatory judgments, more than often denying justice to the lot appealing to them for justice.



In a country where institutions are largely biased and fanatical; the people expect the judiciary to goad the government, the bar councils and associations into setting up inexpensive legal aid services. Instead, the courts in Pakistan, even the high courts, have earned infamy for passing verdicts on blasphemy laws hitting hapless members of the minority community and sentencing an elected Prime Minister to hang. Access to justice for the poor, especially for women and members of the minority communities is a serious issue in Pakistan.



The other problem is the pressures on the justice system not attributed to the politicians. The biggest threat to the judiciary’s independence comes from the religious orthodoxy and the Media biased towards sensationalism over substance and it spins the facts to its advantage.



Lawyer’s movement was dominated by the "judicial supremacists" who supported the view that both the Parliament and the Executive are bound by the Constitution to enforce all court decisions. This, in my view, violates the fundamental right of elected assembly.



Some of the blatant examples of the judicial activism happened during the megalomaniac CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s tenure under whom the Supreme Court acted in matters that were beyond its capacity, such as fixing the price of sugar, petroleum and power. It did not change the end result but only wasted the Apex Court’s precious time.



As recently as December 19, 2017, Justice Saqib Nisar along with two other judges visited Mayo Hospital Lahore unannounced to review the kind of healthcare provided to the patients. IMO the team of judges should have visited the Lahore District and Sessions Courts unannounced and met the litigants and enquired about the problems of corruption and inefficiency they face in the lower judiciary.



While the apex court has the authority to declare any primary legislation null and void, if it considers it violates of the constitution, the power is usually exercised rarely and with restraint and only in cases wherein fundamental rights specifically enacted in the constitution are directly affected by the offending statute or law.



Pakistani Supreme Court, particularly under its chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, has shown utter lack of restraint. It can be of no weight to say that the courts, on the pretence of a repugnancy, may substitute their own pleasure to the constitutional intentions of the legislature. The judges cannot don the attire of self-righteousness and deprive people of their right to having honest and able judges to decide their cases.



While no would disagree with that the unlimited power of Parliamentarians to make any laws should be checked through the process of interpretation by the Judiciary; it is also understood that the Judiciary courts interpret and apply the laws that Parliament makes faithfully and dispassionately. Supreme Court task is to interpret the law and not to make it. In Pakistan, the temptation to use power by the SC has led to actions that create political uncertainty and had a negative impact on national economy and law and order.



I would also disagree with the assertion that the Constitution is ‘Sovereign’ because it can be amended by the two-third majority of the parliament. The supremacy of Parliament is still the general principle of UK constitution and same applies to Pakistan.



But in Pakistan, an overzealous court in its pursuit of judicial activism even prevented the parliament from exercising its right of amending the constitution with the two-thirds majority. In essence, the court abrogated the right of elected representatives to amend the Constitution, while the existing Constitution guarantees it!



In a ‘Democarcy’, next to the Almighty, it is the power of the people that is supreme. It is the people who elect the parliament who in turn write the Constitution and make the laws. The crux of the matter is that in a democratic system, good or bad, the party winning the majority seats is eligible to form the government.



As long as the party in power commands the confidence of parliament, it has the right to govern the country and no non-elected body such as Judiciary has the right to impose their power over the elected Executive. Should the government fail to perform up to the expectations of the people or drifts away from its commitment, it is the people who should decide the fate of the ruling party in the next election. Once he is no longer the Prime Minister, he /she can be tried in the courts for the misuses of power, but IMO an incumbent Prime Minister can only be removed by the elected parliamentarians (as happened to Margret Thatcher) not by the Supreme Court especially on the flimsy grounds of contempt of court as happened to Gilani.



The SC regardless of the depth of knowledge on the law of the land and the constitution has not been elected. Whereas the elected government represents the majority represents millions of people in the country. By overruling the choice of millions of people; CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry went against the very essence of democracy — the government is of the people, by the people and for the people.



In my humble opinion, since it is the people who are supreme; their elected body holds sway over any non-elected persons. However, it is only in a system of government where the rule of law is respected that the law is truly legitimate, and legitimacy is the essence of the authority of a democratic government. Therefore, it must also be said that the Parliament’s respect for the courts as the interpreter of our law is essential to its legitimacy as a supreme legislator and while decisions by the courts whether right or wrong, can be challenged in an appeal; these must be respected by all.



My post should therefore not be taken to support what Nawaz Sharif is doing, only to assert that Parliament supersedes the Supreme Court.